Idaho Murders: Grisly Crime Scene Photos Released, Following Bryan Kohberger's Path Through The House

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Now that Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars, we’ve finally been seeing the evidence the state kept private for so long.

And on Friday we got something as disturbing as it is informative. We finally saw the crime scene photos. We’ve heard much lately about the graphic details of the killings. These are not photos of that — you will not see the bodies of victims Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

But there are glimpses of the rooms where these brutal murders were committed. And there is some blood toward the end, so if you’re on the squeamish side you may want to stop before you get there…

A Look Inside

A window looking into the home… with haunting handprints left, presumably from happier times…

The sliding glass door in the kitchen — where it’s believed Kohberger entered the home.

The door was left open when he ran off after being seen by surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen.

It’s possible he came in before, maybe even the same way. It’s likely just a bit beyond here where Kaylee’s dog ran to that treeline…

Party House

A second-floor room where the mess was still left from a game of beer pong. The house on King Road was said to be a party house, where people came to drink and hang out regularly. That’s exactly the sense you get here — red Solo cups, empty beer bottles left out, decorative Christmas lights. Classic college party house.

Turn to the right, and we believe you can see into the bedroom where Xana was found. Police believe she surprised Kohberger after he killed Maddie and Kaylee — perhaps even causing him to drop that sheath… Sadly, though she fought hard, she did not survive the encounter. Kohberger killed her boyfriend Ethan in her room afterward.

Here are the stairs from the first to the second floor — cans of beer and a takeout drink can be seen left out…

Bedrooms

One of the bedrooms where it does not appear a murder was committed. The PD have not explained whose room this was.

Another bedroom where a victim’s clothes were left on the floor, never to be worn again.

Prosecutors explained previously that the house’s design was a bit confusing. Hence the theory Kohberger had been there before, or at least stared in. He seemed to go straight for his target.

Kohberger entered on the second floor and immediately climbed the stairs to get to who is presumed to be his intended victim.

Blood Everywhere

Spots of blood could still be seen on the door.

And on the floor…

But it’s worse inside the rooms where the murders were committed. Here we get to the most graphic pics released…

This is a heavily censored shot of the third floor room where Maddie and Kaylee were found. The best friends were sleeping in the bed together when Kohberger found them. They were found, it was reported, under a pink blanket “covered in blood”. There was also a “large pool of blood” on the floor.

A slightly uncensored look shows blood spatter on the blanket and the nightstand. Horrifying.

Truly awful stuff. But if you’ve been reading about it for the past two and a half years, we imagine it offers some insight. This is where four young people spent the final hours of their lives, where two more were traumatized beyond words… and where one shed his humanity like a snakeskin.

