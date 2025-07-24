Grisly New Details Of Bryan Kohberger's Murders Revealed -- Including Surprising Info On Possible Intended Target

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Now that the case is officially done, with Bryan Kohberger having pleaded guilty and been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars, we’re finally seeing some of the evidence the state kept a tight lid on all this time. You know, the info that would have come out in a trial. And we have to tell you, some of it is blood-curdling — and some of it is mind-blowing. Let’s dive in…

Right away we knew this was a horribly savage crime. Four young University of Idaho students were stabbed to death — so brutally that blood dripped from the walls onto the outside of the off-campus housing. Horrifying.

But now we’re learning more explicit details. These are not for the faint of heart, so proceed with caution…

Why Roommates Didn’t Call 911

We know from the released text messages between them that after surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen saw the masked killer in the house, she texted Bethany Funke and ran to her room for safety. So… why didn’t they immediately call the cops?

In her victim impact statement, Bethany said she didn’t call 911 because she thought nothing was really happening, and that her friends would laugh at her in the morning. But Dylan was a bit more forthcoming. According to court filings, she admitted to a friend “she was intoxicated and didn’t want to believe what was going on.” Makes sense. Who would want to believe it? Mix in alcohol, you have a recipe for a bad decision.

The next morning, a bit before noon, Dylan did call her friend. She told her “last night around four a.m. she heard and saw a man” and she wanted her to come over to “check the house because she was too scared.” That’s when everyone discovered the horrors.

Xana

We knew Xana Kernodle was awake when she was killed, having just ordered DoorDash. The 20-year-old apparently confronted the masked killer in the hallway — and an “intense struggle” ensued, according to the earliest police reports.

Intense was right. Xana had over 50 stab wounds, according to her autopsy — including two fatal ones to her heart and right lung. But most of these were defensive wounds, confirming she’d fought her attacker. These included a particularly deep gash between her index finger and thumb on her left hand where she’d apparently tried to protect herself from the knife.

Xana was found next to her boyfriend Ethan Chapin. She was lying on her back, wearing underwear and a long-sleeved gray shirt — soaked red with blood. There was also blood all over the floor and other items in her room. As one officer noted:

“I looked inside the bedroom Xana was laying and it was obvious an intense struggle had occurred.”

Horrible…

Kaylee

Though Kaylee Goncalves was killed while she slept, she was brutalized even worse.

The 21-year-old was found in bed beside her best friend Maddie Mogen, in a pool of blood under a blood-soaked pink blanket. But Kaylee apparently got it worse than the others.

She had over 20, some said over 30, distinct stab wounds. She had blunt force and asphyxia injuries as well as being stabbed in her left lung and liver, per the autopsy. But she was also stabbed in the face.

These weren’t defensive wounds. These were… rage. Police records finally released after the sentencing revealed she was mutilated:

“Kaylee was unrecognizable as her facial structure was extremely damaged”

She was stabbed in the face so hard, so many times that she could no longer be identified. Lord. We’d learned Kaylee’s murder was “significantly more brutal” than the rest from her father, but we couldn’t have fathomed what that meant. No wonder he and others wondered if she might have been the target. Especially given what we know now wasn’t true…

No Connection

At some point in the investigation the notion surfaced that Maddie was thought to be the intended target. This was due to, we heard, Kohberger having photos of one of the victims saved on his phone from social media. And he had reportedly “liked” all of her pics on Instagram.

That, apparently, was not true at all. Idaho State Police Lt. Darren Gilbertson revealed in a press conference immediately following the sentencing hearing:

“We have never, to this day, found a single connection between him and any of the four victims or the two surviving roommates.”

He added that they “had every resource possible” and worked “tirelessly” to try to find some kind of connection on social media. But yeah. Nothing. No links online, no friends of friends. They had nothing when it came to motive, including which girl was the intended target. They have no idea why he did what he did.

They just know he did. Because he left behind a pretty easy trail of evidence…

More Kohberger Evidence

In addition to the footage of his car in the neighborhood, the cell data putting him in the area, and the DNA on a knife sheath… Kohberger left one more pretty big clue.

Another teaching assistant at Washington State University told cops during their investigation that he saw cuts on his face around the time of the murders. Kohberger’s fellow TA — who was friendly with the killer — suggested they looked to him like “scratches from fingernails.” The man said he saw the scratches on two separate occasions, once in October and again in November. The marks were on Kohberger’s face and hands — one long one in particular on his face. When asked about them, Kohberger told his colleague he’d “been in a car accident.”

The TA said Kohberger spoke to him often about his key areas of interest in his criminology program. Apparently those were “criminal decision-making and burglary-type crimes,” per the New York Post. He also noted he had warned Kohberger off of leveraging his position to hit on younger college girls.

Damn. More suspicious stuff. Of course, prosecutors hardly needed it with the smoking gun that was the knife sheath. But still, yet another way Kohberger was pretty obviously the killer — even if no one knows why.

