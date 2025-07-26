Bryan Kohberger Disfigured Victim For An Even More Horrible Reason, Says Expert

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

After Bryan Kohberger‘s sentencing we finally saw a lot of the police documents they’d kept under wraps. And that meant seeing the depths of the brutality in the murders of the University of Idaho students.

One thing we learned was which victim was killed with the most savagery. And one expert thinks she knows why…

If you’ve followed the case, you already know Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen were sharing a bed when the killer struck. The best friends were found dead in a pool of blood, under a blood-soaked pink blanket.

Maddie died from a deep wound to her chest. But Kaylee… Kohberger really did a number on her. According to the autopsy, she had well over 20 stab wounds — multiple to her chest but also some to her face. He even strangled her a bit. But horrifyingly, police records revealed she was stabbed in the face so hard, so many times that she could no longer be identified:

“Kaylee was unrecognizable as her facial structure was extremely damaged”

Why Kaylee? Why did he disfigure her? Why so much rage directed at her?

There was speculation it was because she was his intended target — but former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has another theory. Coffindaffer spoke to TMZ about the newly released info, and her experience dealing with these types of murders and her consulting work on this particular case tells her the fury directed at Kaylee was likely in the moment.

But why?

She thinks Bryan Kohberger’s target was Maddie. This was an early theory because he went to her room first. If that’s true, he wouldn’t even have known Kaylee was there. And that’s what Coffindaffer thinks happened. He didn’t expect her. So he didn’t get what he wanted.

Putting these pieces — and the killer’s incel rage — together, the retired fed has come up with her own take. She believes Kohberger intended to rape Maddie when he broke in that night. Finding Kaylee in the bed with her meant he no longer had the time — so he took out his disappointment on her:

“Kaylee ruined his plans on how the night would go, that’s why her face was completely disfigured.”

JFC. That is dark. Even for a case with four dead young people, that thought just made it all a little worse.

