Creepy! Bryan Kohberger Had Keepsakes He'd Secretly Taken From Female Co-Workers In Car!

As if Bryan Kohberger couldn’t get any creepier, disturbing new details have come out about him…

According to KIMA on Friday, prosecutors revealed that the convicted killer had keepsakes he secretly took from women he worked with before he brutally murdered the four University of Idaho students three years ago. What the f**k. The chilling discovery came after his arrest in December 2022. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson explained that law enforcement found “ID-type cards” belonging to two women in a box in the glove compartment of his car while searching his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

One of the women worked with Kohberger at the Pleasant Valley School District in Pennsylvania. The convict graduated from the high school in 2013 and worked as a part-time security officer for the district from 2016 to 2021. His parents also had jobs at the school, with his father, Michael, serving as a maintenance worker. Meanwhile, his mother, MaryAnn, was a special needs paraprofessional.

Details about the other women are unknown at this time. The identities of the two co-workers also were not revealed. But we know how they reacted! KIMA reported that when both women learned Bryan had their IDs, they were “surprised.” An understandable reaction! No one expects their former co-worker to have a memento of them! Let alone a murderer! However, they insisted to the prosecutor they were never “harmed or threatened” by Kohberger in the past. They must be glad he is behind bars forever now after the creepy discovery! Who knows why he had the IDs!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Latah County Sheriff’s Office/YouTube]