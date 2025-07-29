Got A Tip?

Bryan Kohberger Stan Sent Threat To Kaylee Goncalves' Family At Sentencing!

Bryan Kohberger Sentencing Kaylee Goncalves Mother Text Threat

Despite Bryan Kohberger changing his plea to guilty and confessing to the murders, there are still people out there committed to maintaining his innocence. That’s awful enough, but hearing the lengths they’re going to for it will really piss you off.

Kaylee Goncalves‘ father Steve spoke to NewsNation‘s Brian Entin over the weekend — revealing the most disconcerting part of the sentencing hearing the public never saw.

He claimed his wife Kristi got a threatening message during the proceedings last week. After delivering her powerful victim impact statement, she got a text purportedly from a supporter of Kohberger. It read:

“Sitting near you in court and watching you is a joke. You know that Bryan is innocent. Making threats to Bryan about getting r4ped in prison is very silly.”

Whoa. WTF. That’s already creepy as hell, the idea of someone stanning your child’s killer somehow finding your number and reaching out. But they may actually have been sitting near her for real! See, that thing about prison? That was referencing a comment she’d just read aloud in court as part of her statement — a message from her youngest daughter, Aubrie:

“Aubrie wanted to say, ‘You may have received As in high school and college, but you’re going to be getting big Ds in prison.’”

How quickly after that did the person respond? Really threatening. And that was before the actual threat. That part came next:

“I am in contact with a lot of serial killers, including BTK, and I’ve been put in contact with a wannabe serial killer who is in Moscow, Idaho, and I have given him your address.”

That’s so upsetting. Especially referencing a very real other serial killer, and not just any — Bryan Kohberger was said to be highly interested in the BTK killer, aka Dennis Rader. He may even have chosen his criminology grad school just to study under the author of a book about him.

But to say you know a new one? And threatening a family with that? Frankly it doesn’t exactly jibe with the continued claim that you’re supporting Kohberger because he’s innocent.

Steve Goncalves said his lawyer and investigators were digging into the threat. If they find who sent it, we hope that person gets busted, too. Because even if they made it up, that’s sick.

Of course, threats or no, the Goncalves family would not have given up their opportunity to speak out for the world. He told Entin the courtroom that day finally had “representation that was in harmony of our family” — which ultimately “felt great”:

“For the first time, we set the tone, and we wanted to have some power in that courtroom and dictate some things to him.”

They certainly had some striking words for Kohberger. And who could blame them? No one reasonable anyway…

See Steve Goncalves’ full interview (below):

[Image via NewsNation/YouTube/Latah County Jail.]

Jul 28, 2025 17:00pm PDT

