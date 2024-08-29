Jax Taylor 'Gutted' By Brittany Cartwright's Decision To Divorce Him -- And 'Leaning On' Friends!

Jax Taylor is relying on his friends to get him through his divorce from Brittany Cartwright — because apparently it’s hitting him hard!

On the evening she filed to end their five-year marriage, the 45-year-old reality star was seen with his close friend and The Valley co-star Jesse Lally, as well as the real estate agent’s new girlfriend, Lacy Nicole. The trio had dinner on Tuesday at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Unlike his estranged wife when she went out with her pal, Jax had no smile on his face as he left the establishment! And that’s most likely because, as Jesse put it in a video obtained by The US Sun, the Vanderpump Rules alum “is going through it right now.”

Well, if Jax listened to and didn’t berate Brittany so much — or do whatever else “transpired” these past few months — perhaps he wouldn’t be “going through it right now.” We mean, she made it very clear what needed to happen if he wanted her back. The former model has no one to blame but himself for how things turned out between him and Brittany. Just saying… See pics from their night out HERE.

Obviously, Jax is “leaning on” his pals during this difficult time. An insider told The US Sun on Wednesday that he and Jesse have even become closer than ever as they both are dealing with divorces from their longtime partners. Remember, Jesse and his wife Michelle Saniei broke up earlier this year, just days before the first season of The Valley premiered. So if anyone understands what Jax is experiencing right now is him! The source said:

“He is close with Jesse Lally right now and they are leaning on each other amid divorces. Jesse invited him out on Tuesday evening to Craig’s to support him after the news. Jax arrived about 7 pm and left two hours later. He got in an SUV and then drove down and got Jesse and his new girlfriend, who also jumped in before they headed home.”

It sounds like they had an early night!

“His friends don’t want to leave him alone at the moment, and are rallying around him, but they also have children and responsibilities and I hear he went home alone on Tuesday night.”

As for how Jax is doing after the filing, though? While he “respects” Brittany’s decision to divorce him, he is also “gutted” by how things turned out — which is why his pals, including Jesse, “don’t want to leave him alone” right now. The insider explained:

“Jax is understandably gutted it has come to this, but he respects Brittany’s decision, she is still the mother of his child, and they are focused on making Cruz the priority.”

At the end of the day, Cruz is what matters most here. We just hope Brittany and Jax can co-parent amicably once the dust settles for their 3-year-old’s sake. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

