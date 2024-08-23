Sabrina Carpenter & Jenna Ortega Kiss & Kill In HOT New Music Video!

Things are getting steamy — and bloody — in Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video!

The 25-year-old singer dropped the visuals for Taste from her album Short n’ Sweet on Friday, where she fights to the death with scream queen and fellow Disney Channel alum Jenna Ortega. With references to the 1992 film Death Becomes Her, we see in the video their violent feud playing out over a boy. And when we say violent, we mean it! The Wednesday star cuts off Sabrina’s arm, sets her on fire, and throws her off a balcony so she gets impaled by a fence before electrocuting her! Crazy, right?!

And it gets more wild from there! Later on, when the guy morphs into Sabrina, she and Jenna share a kiss! Damn!!! Find out what happens from there (below):

