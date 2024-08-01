Camila Cabello 'Going Thru It' -- Says Life Is 'Messy' After Reuniting With Ex Shawn Mendes!

Camila Cabello has been feeling down lately — could her recent outing with Shawn Mendes be to blame?

The exes were spotted together earlier this month enjoying some quality time — something that’s happened before since their breakup (ahem, those Coachella pics). Whether it’s a full-on reconciliation? We’ll have to see…

But now the Havana singer has taken to Instagram to share a personal note after her recent get-together with Shawn. Next to a cozy, in-bed mirror selfie, the 27-year-old wrote:

“going thru it lately feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere i look, within me and around me and i try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me but it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup”

She went on to say “brb” while she heals — and also called her life “messy” at this point:

“I am a part of your life and i disappear sometimes, that’s probably why so brb while i get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart you know i’ll be back from my trips to hell hotter funnier and smarter ;))) field notes : 27 is messy, gilded”

“Stitches” for her “head and heart”, huh? Like her ex’s famous ballad Stitches? Could she be hinting at him?

See the post for yourself (below):

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Has Camila gotten all her old wounds reopened from seeing her ex again? Sound OFF (below).

