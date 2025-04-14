Britney Spears Spotted Carrying Doll Like A Baby On Latest Vacation!

Britney Spears just returned to the beach… With a strange new friend!

Over the weekend, the Toxic singer was spotted arriving in Mexico for another sunny getaway, but she had company this time… In photos obtained by multiple outlets, the 43-year-old can be seen arriving at an airport in an oversized black hoodie and little else — but next to her was a member of her entourage carrying what at first appeared to be an infant wrapped up in a pink blanket. They were cradling it and everything. However, a closer look showed this was… a doll. A little baby doll.

Uhhh, WHAT? Are they pretending it’s a baby?? For what reason??

The Lucky singer is actually no stranger to flaunting the children’s toys, and even shared a video on Instagram back in 2021 holding one. She playfully captioned the post at the time:

“I had a baby y’all … I will be taking some time off shooting at home every day !!! Her nursery is beautiful and her name is Brennan”

See (below):

Is she… playing again? Is her team playing along??

Britney is apparently too busy having an amazing time on the beach to care what people think, anyway!

You can see the pics of Brit and her entourage with the “baby” HERE. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram]