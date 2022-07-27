Candace Cameron Bure CALLS JoJo Siwa To Find Out Why She Named Her The 'Rudest' Celebrity -- WATCH!

Ahh!

Just one day after JoJo Siwa made headlines for calling out Candace Cameron Bure as the “rudest” celebrity she’s met yet, the Fuller House star is taking to Instagram to speak out and share not just HER side of the story, but JoJo’s too!

Tuesday evening, the actress posted a video (damn, making a whole video! okay!), saying:

“I wanted to talk about the JoJo situation. Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday. Had no idea where it came from. So I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend. And my publicist contacted her manager, and I DMed her, because I didn’t know what happened. … I was finally about to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her, and we had a great conversation. She said, ‘hey, how ya doin?’ I said, ‘well, I’ve been better, what happened?'”

46-year-old Candace goes on to claim 19-year-old JoJo felt bad over the drama, saying she didn’t realize the “silly” TikTok trend would go as viral as it did, and that it wasn’t a “big deal” — but CCB begged to differ! She told the Dance Moms alum it was actually a pretty big deal for her, and asked again, what did she do that was so rude? The mom then said of their conversation:

“She actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her. But then she said, ‘you know I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now’ and then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'”

Awww! Poor JoJo! At that age, we can definitely see how crushing it could be.

Candace went on to explain how she responded to her, saying:

“‘JoJo, I’m so sorry.’ … ‘I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy.’ … ‘As a mom it breaks my heart I made you feel that way.'”

To her credit, despite seeming semi-annoyed, she did seem to genuinely feel bad about the encounter before ending with a note we could all take to heart, saying in part:

“I think the lesson we can learn, is to be mindful, that no matter how many followers you hav, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter. … I pride myself on being a kind person. … Every year that I get older, I grow and mature, and just hope we can have grace for one another.”

Watch the video in full (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

