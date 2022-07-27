Oh Yeah, JoJo Siwa?! Well Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Says She's 'The Coolest' Amid Feud!

Candace Cameron Bure‘s backers aren’t going to let JoJo Siwa up and call her out just like that now!

We’ve been reporting over the last few days on the ongoing saga between the Full House alum and the So You Think You Can Dance judge. And let’s just say that up until this point, it’s been pretty one-sided.

Siwa took to TikTok on Sunday and claimed the 46-year-old former sitcom star is the “rudest” celebrity she ever met. The young Dance Moms alum also gushed about Miley Cyrus being the “nicest” star in her orbit, and named Zendaya as her celebrity crush. But it was the accusatory negativity directed at DJ Tanner that sparked social media controversy!!

Candace hasn’t really clapped back yet. Some fans say she did in a super-cryptic way on Monday when she posted a Bible verse. And, yeah, maybe so, but it was SUPER tame. Now, though, Candace’s 23-year-old daughter is inserting herself into the feud!

NGL, we are so here for this dramz!

On Tuesday, Natasha Bure took to Instagram to gush about her mom. The 23-year-old Home Sweet Home actress posted a series of pics. In them, Candace and her husband — Natasha’s dad and former hockey star Valeri Bure — can be seen enjoying each other’s company at dinner.

Along with the snaps, Natasha shared a red heart emoji and wrote a sweet message:

“I wanna be them when I grow up”

Awww!

Natasha continued with one more sentence, too. This one was decidedly more pointed as far as taking her momma’s side in the ongoing Candace-JoJo feud.

The younger woman wrote:

“God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa. Could take pictures of them all day long.”

Here is that full post (below):

Very inneresting, if we do say so ourselves! Especially in light of the Candace vs. JoJo social media battle being. If you ask us, it sure seems like Natasha is stepping up for her mom. Just like we’d expect her to! Ya know??

FYI, this isn’t close to the first time the Bure fam has supported each other publicly. Back in February, the Fuller House star talked to Us Weekly about her daughter’s acting career. In comments explaining how Natasha wanted to make her own way in the entertainment biz, the Make It Or Break It alum gushed:

“Natasha made it very clear, like … ‘Mom, I really want to forge my own career and I want to do it all on my own. And I appreciate all your help and your advice. But, like, I want to do this myself.’ And I [was] like, ‘I really respect that.’ So when I had to ask her [this time], I really didn’t know if she was going to accept the part.”

Clearly a close family connection!

Natasha has also stood up for her beloved mom recently. Just a couple weeks ago, the Let’s Be Real author went on Today and slammed critics who incorrectly assumed her famous mom was instrumental in getting the younger Bure all of her opportunities in Hollywood:

“A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her. Or it’s given to me, or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite. [I] work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true. So I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.”

Yeah, well, it’s not like being Candace’s daughter has hurt her career. Safe to say Natasha’s entertainment work has come from a very, VERY privileged beginning most people will never get. Even if she’s been working hard at it, too!

Still, the main point for our purpose here stands: the Bure crew has each other’s backs against any and all outside criticism!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Whose side are you on so far in this unexpected feud?!

