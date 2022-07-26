Candace Cameron Bure Posts Cryptic AF Response After JoJo Siwa Named Her The 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever!

Candace Cameron Bure is clapping back at JoJo Siwa’s shocking claims!

Just hours after the Dance Moms alum “exposed” the Full House star for being the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met in a new TikTok, the actress seemingly responded to the name drop with a very cryptic post!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the ​​Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star — whose whole persona has relied on her being the nice girl — leaned on her faith as she dealt with the controversy. And her response is oh so inneresting!!

Seemingly responding to the hate, she posted a bible verse that read:

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock.”

She followed up with another graphic that read:

“Trust the Lord always.”

The quote was labeled as being from Isaiah 26:4 in the Bible. Candace has never shied away from sharing her religious beliefs on socials, but this timing cannot be ignored!

While JoJo didn’t explain why she believes Candace is the “rudest” Hollywood star she’s come across, fans were quick to think it must have something to do with the Nickelodeon alum’s sexuality. The Hallmark star is a devout conservative Christian and she’s been very vocal about her perspective on LGBTQ+ issues in the past. When she was a co-host on The View, Candace straight-up sided with the Oregon bakery, Sweet Cakes by Melissa, which refused to bake a cake for a lesbian wedding. Ugh.

Seeing as the 19-year-old is very outspoken about the queer community, especially since she’s faced issues with Nick after coming out, it’s plausible to think this is the root cause of their issues. The So You Think You Can Dance judge hasn’t backed down from calling out haters in the past either, whether they’re just conservative fans or a massive company!

In the same TikTok (above), the dancer called out Spongebob Squarepants for “doing [her] dirty.” No surprise there! Last fall, the pop star took to Twitter to complain about the network not allowing her to sing songs from her film The J Team on her tour, writing:

“I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs) … Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs. My writing. Does this seem fair???”

She also slammed the channel for treating her like a “brand” rather than a “real human being.” Yeesh!

Months later, she was notably NOT at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards despite being one of the channel’s biggest stars! After fans wondered about her absence, she explained:

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight. And the answer is very simple: I wasn’t invited. I’m not sure why. But I didn’t get an invite.”

Last month while appearing on TODAY, she opened up about the unfortunate drama despite her “loyalty” to the network, sharing:

“It’s hard when somebody does not nice things and doesn’t treat you the way that you deserve and the way that a human should be treated. However, everything is OK. Things come up. Things go down. Right now, I’m OK, they’re OK.”

Considering she has all this controversy with Spongebob, just think of the TEA she must have on Candace!! It seems like she doesn’t call people out without a few receipts in her back pocket. Here’s to hoping JoJo lets us in on the secret feud soon. LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What do YOU think happened between these two? Was it something as serious as LGBTQ+ rights or did something petty go down?

