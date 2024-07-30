Cardi B BLASTS Rumors Her & Offset’s Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Is In Foreclosure

Got A Tip?

One thing Cardi B has? MONEY. And she isn’t about to let anyone try to say otherwise!

On Monday, the WAP rapper addressed a wild rumor making its way around X (Twitter) purporting she and her husband Offset’s Atlanta mansion is going into foreclosure. The allegation came from Icy Scoop News, an account which is no longer active, claiming the couple has been “fighting to make payments” and are “facing foreclosure.” But she’s calling BS!

The mother of two quoted the allegation in a post of her own calling out the “bum bitches” who started the rumor:

“LMAOOO You bum btches wish… me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it…”

The Bodak Yellow rapper added:

“and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad”

Tell ‘em, Cardi!

She added in a follow up post:

“Anyways. LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO it’s a lot of reality checks circling around”

And just to remind fans that she’s really swimmin’ in it, she returned to the social media platform on Tuesday morning to show off a second luxurious property — her New Jersey mansion. While showing off her massive bedroom, she says:

“Good morning from my second home! It’s 5:56 in the morning, about to be 6:00 a.m. Yeah, go get the money! Hey listen, go get the f**king money, okay?”

She then showed off her back yard, including her children’s $20,000 playground, adding:

“Look at the f**king money”

What foreclosure??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via First We Feast/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 30, 2024 11:20am PDT

