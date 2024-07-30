Britney Spears Says Someone Tried To Sell Her House Out From Under Her!

Britney Spears‘ mansion in Thousand Oaks, California popped up for sale on multiple real estate listing sites on Monday morning, which immediately had people thinking she was ready to pack up and leave California.

But nope! She was actually HACKED!

According to a new report from TMZ, Brit’s mansion was not up for sale because she wanted to get rid of it and move away. It was actually posted on those real estate listing sites by some rando who hacked into the real estate Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and put the home without Britney being any the wiser! That’s CRAZY!

Basically, once the phony listing got into the MLS, real estate sites like Realtor.com and Zillow picked it up and put it on their sites. They assumed that the listing was like every other one that goes through the MLS — legit. So, they didn’t even bother to check on it, just like they wouldn’t for any other home listing. And with Spears’ mansion being offered up in that phony listing for just a shade under $9 million, well, it all looked real!

Except it wasn’t! Multiple sources told the news outlet on Tuesday morning that the whole thing was a hack, and the listing was NOT put up by Spears or any member of her team. The issue first came to light later on Monday when Britney’s management team not only noticed the listing had gone up on various sites, but also that it had real estate pros linked to it as the supposed selling agents. When Spears’ team contacted those agents, they said that they were completely unaware that their names had been listed, too. So, it sounds like they got caught up in it as well! So weird!

Thankfully, the folks running the MLS quickly swooped in and took down the listing. So, the whole ordeal was over not long after it begun. But still, what a crazy few hours that must have been for Brit and her team!

Remember, back in 2022, Britney actually moved away from her Thousand Oaks mansion and left that iconic tile floor in favor of a new house not far away. But after just a few months in the new place, she moved right back to the old place and picked up right where she left off on her old life. So, clearly, she loves this mansion! And we seriously doubt she’d want to sell it at all if history is the judge! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em (below)!

