Cardi B Expecting Baby No. 4 -- Her First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs!

This was highly speculated after her court appearances, but now it’s confirmed!!

Cardi B is expecting another baby — this time, with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs. The 32-year-old revealed just that in an interview with CBS Mornings on Wednesday!

Related: Is Cardi B Lying??

The Bodak Yellow rapper gushed to Gayle King in a pre-tapped spot:

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs… I’m excited… I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work — but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

She went on to gush about her relationship with the 31-year-old Patriots wide receiver:

“Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers. I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. ‘Yeah, you’re one of the greatest, but what’s next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We’re never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going it and that’s just what we are.”

This sounds like a BIGGG departure from her relationship with estranged husband Offset — which has been FULL of drama. The performers share daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 7, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and daughter Blossom, 1. And the Diggs baby will be added to the kiddo crew!

Oh, and all those fans who claimed Cardi was pregnant before she announced? The performer has a message:

“By the way, now that I talked about it, y’all better get my album. Y’all wanted to know, right? Now y’all know. Now you could buy my album, so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. I told you. Now go support my album, ’cause I’m a mother of four now. I just was like, ‘Can I just say it on my own time?’ Like, I’m not hiding… On my own terms. Let me close some deals first. … It’s like, You know what? You don’t really want to say right away that you’re pregnant. It’s like, let me see a couple of more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy.”

Haha! See the full interview and announcement (below)!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]