Did Cardi B Get A FACE Tat In Honor Of Her Son?!

Is Cardi B rocking new ink — on her FACE?!?!

The Bodak Yellow star hasn’t been super active on social media over the last couple days, but a tattoo artist has, and in a new Instagram video, Robinson De Los Santos is claiming to have worked on the performer! No big deal, right?! But as it turns out, the ink is apparently on Cardi’s face!!I n the clip shared on Monday, De Los Santos is seen sitting over the client and coloring in ink on her jawline.

The client’s face is covered with her hands and a towel, so we can’t see who it is. But his IG caption said it all:

“Trabajo de hoy cardi B”

Wait, WHAT?? Seriously?! Did the WAP rapper add some ink to the side of her face?! He’s not talking about a different Cardi B, is he?! LOLz… See the video (below) for yourself:

Damn!!!

A face tat is a big risk! Tough to cover that one up or draw attention away from it. Just ask Mike Tyson! Down in the comments, fans had mixed reactions:

“OMG not a good move… I love cardi B, trust… NEVA the face takes away ya beauty.” “Her body her choice y’all buggin and what she does doesn’t even affect your daily life.” “Why, don’t mess up your face with tats your body ok but not the face” “tattoos or no tattoos, what’s on your skin does not define you as a person!!!!!!!”

After the video reveal, a fan page shared a pic of the rapper and the tattoo artist smiling together. In the snap (HERE), red ink can be seen along the side of Cardi’s jawline. Wow! FWIW, the momma of two hasn’t shown any indication of the new ink on her socials yet. But maybe we should have seen this coming?? Back in January, Cardi tweeted this about her son Wave (below):

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

Maybe she finally went through with it! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Cardi B/Instagram]