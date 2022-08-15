Cardi B Uses WHAT To Get Her Hair Looking Amazing???

We’re not crying, you are! No seriously, you actually might if you try Cardi B’s hair trend…

If you don’t follow the rap icon on Instagram, you missed a wild post this weekend in which she revealed the secret to her healthy hair:

Onion water!

No, we’re not joking. She explained that in order to get her shiny locks, she uses the concoction while washing, noting in her post:

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair.”

Definitely not what we’re used to, but we can’t rule it out!! After all, she does look good…

The I Like It rapper revealed the strange solution was something she did regularly back in 2016, but got “lazy,” confessing:

“I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy.”

She added:

“It’s odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

Something tells us she may be downplaying when she says it’s “odorless” — maybe she’s just used to it by now?? But hey, whatever works, right??!

Some fans were quick to jump into the comments section sharing their approval of the onion rinse, exclaiming:

“Let me put a pot of onions on rn” “I make all my hair products from real food and spices ..it really works.”

See the full post (below):

But the WAP artist may actually be on to something, as it was reported in a Healthline article that onions contain “compounds that may help to enhance dry, damaged hair.”

Inneresting! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you be willing to give it a try? Let us know in the comments below!

[Images via Cardi B/Instagram]