Cardi B & Her Sister Sued For Defamation After Posting Video Of Fight With ‘Racist MAGA’ Folks!

Cardi B and her sister have upset the wrong MAGA supporters!

According to reports, the rapper, her sis Hennessy Carolina, and Hennessy’s girlfriend Michelle Diaz are being sued by a trio of beach-goers after labeling the group as “racist MAGA supporters” following an incident earlier this month in the Hamptons.

In the suit, Peter Caliendo, Pauline Caliendo, and Manuel Alarcon claim Hennesy and Diaz defamed them by dubbing them racist during the argument — which the rapper later publicized by tweeting a video showing Hennessy getting harassed during the September 6 incident.

The Grammy winner also posted audio from Hennessy explaining that she and Diaz were targeted because the group “saw us parking here and we were speaking Spanish and we’re mixed” — and also because they’re a gay couple. At one point in the audio, Hennessy says someone in the group told her to go back to her country.

Cardi wrote in defense of the couple:

“Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out .They was harassing 2 Women ! Ya going to catch the right f**kin one ! “

Nooooo that big pink man was harassing my sister girlfriend to move her car for no reason and then my sister came there had a back and forth and they stood quit when she Wip that phone out .They was harassing 2 Women ! Ya going to catch the right fuckin one ! https://t.co/xcH1PvGVAB pic.twitter.com/rLym9O2yIU — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

But the Hamptons bunch say differently. In the docs, the plaintiffs claim they were enjoying their time at Smith Point beach with their families when Hennessy stormed up to them out of nowhere before allegedly spitting, insulting, and threatening them merely because one of them was wearing a MAGA hat.

The group went on to claim that the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, Hennessy, and Michelle edited the video and posted it on social media to falsely paint them as racists. Their lawyer, John Ray, told ABC 7 New York:

“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat… Then Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N*****s’ and as racists.”

Hmmm…

Hmm. Not sure why Cardi B would bother posting it if she had to lie. And while we can imagine an LGBT person of color seeing a MAGA hat — considering what that represents — and getting upset, do we really think they were the ones starting stuff? And filmed it??

Hopefully the truth will come out soon enough. In the meantime… what do U think really went down here, Perezcious readers?

