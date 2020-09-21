Cardi B’s Strange Snack Has Fans Wondering If She’s Pregnant — Or Something WORSE!

Would you eat this? Even if you were preggers?!

On Sunday night, Cardi B got her fans wondering if she had a bun in the oven and a case of pregnancy-related cravings to go along with it. Why? Well, it was the midnight snack she shared a snap of on her Instagram: chocolate chip cookies covered in ketchup.

It’s not every day you see someone eating this, um, interesting combo, so the comments section of her post was quickly filled with questions — and pregnancy assumptions:

“You must b pregnant” “If you pregnant just say that” “U must be pregnant again” “Aw you pregnant” “She has to be pregnant”

There were also plenty of comments straight up criticizing her snack choice as DISGUSTING:

“I love ketchup but this ain’t it !!” “I’d rather eat doodoo” “ketchup on a cookie…. now wtf” “Nope” “I’m calling the police” “Girl you tripping who tf put ketchup on some damn cookies” “Cardi it ain’t too late to delete this chile”

LOLz! So judgy! (But srsly, would any of y’all be willing to try it? Looks straight up nasty to us!)

But those comments were not the worst. No, because it’s the internet. So there a few messages from those who believed she was sending secretly coded pedophilia symbols through her ketchup design:

“That is the pedophilia symbols for boys and girls preference. Either she trolling or she’s letting it be known she’s with them Jesus help us all” “yall must not know what pizzagate is…”

Oh good lord, y’all! Would you look at yourselves?? You’re seeing pedophilia in KETCHUP. This is an unhealthy obsession. Please take some time away from conspiracy theory message boards and seek help!

Now for all the normal folks out there… Cardi has yet to offer an explanation for the bizarre combo, but if pregnancy is the reason that timing would just be awful! After all, she just filed for divorce from baby daddy Offset for goodness’ sake… but then again, crazier things have happened. (But just to reiterate not the crazy things some of y’all wingnuts are spreading!)

The I Like It rapper may be avoiding the subject of snacks and babies but did address her divorce filing head-on this Friday during an IG Live with fans. She shared at the time:

“This time, I wasn’t crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s**t that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating… I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f**king complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls**t.”

Kulture‘s momma added:

“I don’t understand why people want the reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad. It’s nothing crazy, out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f**king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years, I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments, of the build ups. You get tired sometimes.”

Yeah, sometimes you get tired of your man not putting the toilet seat back down… or hogging the covers… or having sex with lots of other women. You know how it is!

Thoughts, y’all?! Could we be getting another Cardi 2.0 sometime soon? Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Cardi B/Instagram.]