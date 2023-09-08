Cardi B Wants To Rap About WHAT With Offset In Their Next Collab??

Cardi B is ready to make a new song with her hubby Offset — and she’s already got ideas on what she wants it to be about!

On Friday, the Up rapper appeared on SiriusXM‘s Hip Hop Nation, where she told host Swaggy Sie she wants to “explore” music more with the Migos rapper:

“I do wanna do, like, more songs with him. I do wanna explore. I feel like we do so much rough songs and it’s like, let’s talk about f**king. It’s like we always talk about the music. Let’s talk about f**king because I feel like we always, like, on attack mode when we do songs together.”

Hot damn!

When Sie asked if she meant doing a “love song” with the 31-year-old, she clarified she wants to do something a LOT spicier than just a romance ballad:

“Let’s do a little something, something. Freaky, freaky, freaky, freaky.”

Ooh La La! We all know Cardi loves to get her “freaky” on — especially in her lyrics and music videos — so we can’t wait to see what she’s got planned!

Ch-ch-check out the interview (below):

