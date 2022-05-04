Cardi B Says She's A 'Prisoner Of Fame' In Candid Video Addressed To Fans Following Met Gala Party

Cardi B is tired of living the famous life!

The 29-year-old star took to Instagram Live on Tuesday following a Met Gala after-party, and in a several-minute-long video on the social media app, she explained to her fans why fame is apparently NOT for her any more!

The Bodak Yellow performer was candid and clear in her argument for why the price of celebrity is just too high. We just hope she figures out what makes her happy in light of all this, and does that!

Related: Cardi B Deletes Social Media After Feuding With Fans Over Skipping The Grammys!

It all started at Playboy‘s The Boom Boom After Party, which Cardi co-hosted at The Standard Hotel in NYC.

Clips of Cardi went out to the social media world throughout the party, including some where fans erroneously believed Billie Eilish was calling Cardi “weird.” Other clips showed the high-profile momma toasting partygoers throughout the night, but it’s the Billie Eilish stuff that got social media talking!

Cardi addressed that criticism by revealing a voice message from Billie, explaining she was actually calling partygoers “weird” for taking pictures of her backside. Cardi also confirmed she has NO beef with Billie! It was all a misunderstanding!

Still, Cardi’s anger over the online reaction was evident. Warning her fans about fame, the WAP singer said in an IG Live video:

“Don’t wish to be famous, bro. Wish to be rich. Y’all don’t want fame. Once you become famous, you can’t be yourself. You can’t joke, you can’t say nothing, you can’t smack nobody, you can’t this and that, you can’t correct nobody. You can do nothing!”

And she continued:

“I’m really a prisoner of f**king fame. Fame, fame, fame, fame. I don’t even have a voice anymore … I swear to God if it wasn’t for this f**king Facebook show, I would delete all my social media right now because I’m so tired.”

Wow!

And she wasn’t done there.

Speaking about how much her life has changed over the last five years, Cardi complained about the dark side of being well known:

“I feel like God cursed me with fame, deadass. Dead f**king ass. God really cursed me with fame because fame is just like, oh God, ugh, I hate it here. If I could click my f**king feet three times and go back to f**king 2013 when I was just a regular bitch dancing and making money every single night, that’s where I wanna be. That’s when I was me. Not even 2016. That’s when I was me. This whole go-by-the-books stuff, gotta watch what you say, gotta watch what you do, this is not me, bro. This is ridiculous. I don’t even understand how I always get in trouble, I feel like I’m always in trouble. I feel like I’m a celebrity that always be in the principal’s office, bro.”

She really went in! It’s surprising to hear a star get to candid about this side of the game…

Related: Kylie Jenner’s Bridal Met Gala Look Had A VERY Special Meaning Behind It!

Here is a clip of her since-scrapped IG Live confessional (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Are U surprised to hear that, or nah?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Sansho Scott/BFA.com]