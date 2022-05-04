Billie Eilish Tries SO HARD To Stop Feud With Cardi B After Rumored Shade At Met Gala! Listen!

Billie Eilish could not be quicker in her attempts to quell any beef with Cardi B!

On Tuesday morning an online report was published that the Bad Guy singer was talking trash at a Met Gala after party. In a cell phone video posted on Instagram, Cardi is holding court, talking to a big group of people who all have their phones out recording. Billie, looking on from halfway across the room can be seen mouthing the words “so weird.” IG gossip account @thatssobold interpreted this as a dig, writing:

“#BillieEilish Calls Cardi B “Weird” at the Met Gala After Party… After #CardiB Encourages People to do Coke!”

They included the caption on the video, “@billieeilish not exactly feeling @cardib .”

Cardi answered the drama right away by telling fans on Twitter there was nothing to see here! However, there was something to hear! She wrote:

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, ‘ocean eyes’ is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f**kin baby. Yesterday, from the Met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do y’all wanna turn everything into mess?”

But the blast brought with it more than her word. She included receipts in the form of voice memos the pop stars exchanged that seemed to calm everything down. First up was one Billie sent Cardi revealing her stress at the story — and assuring her it was all a misunderstanding! After writing “NOOO” she can be heard telling the WAP rapper:

“Oh my God, I was so worried that you were going to see that… I was f**king calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you, shoving their phones into your ass. And I was like, ‘Just look at her! With your eyes!'”

Cardi responded, laughing at the false drama:

“The internet is trying to divide us. They don’t understand that you’re my baby.”

Hear it all for yourself (below)!

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022

Man, Billie just keeps getting pulled into drama with other artists!

We’re just glad this didn’t ruin their evenings! Especially not when they both looked so FAB!

In case you missed it, Billie went period-accurate, looking like a Bridgerton goth girl in her corseted Gucci gown. Meanwhile Cardi sparkled in a custom Versace dress made of linked gold chains.

These ladies were both far too fetching to make a feud happen! Dontcha think??

