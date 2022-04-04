Don’t mess with a momma.

Cardi B may be one of the biggest names in the rap game right now, but family still comes first. As much as we’d all like to see her onstage, trying to taunt her back in the limelight by bringing up her children is a very bad idea. Unfortunately, some fans did not get that memo.

Amidst Sunday night’s Grammys — during which she was nominated for Best Rap Performance (and lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar) — the Up vocalist announced she would be leaving Twitter because of some provoking comments from overeager fans. She wrote:

“I’m deleting my Twitter but On God I hate this f**kin dumb**s fan base . You got the slow dumb**ses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f**k ? When the f**k I hinted I was going? Just f**kin stupid I can’t. I needs to protect myself”

Sadly, the mother of two was not exaggerating about the fan behavior. One tweeted:

“I bet yo son wouldnt like for you to be on your ass while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music”

The rapper responded viciously:

“I hope your moms die.”

Another troll cruelly wrote:

“@iamcardib do you kiss your @utistic child with that mouth?”

And the artist replied:

“None of my kids are autistic…don’t project wat u got on my kids the f**k.”

How awful.

The 29-year-old probably shouldn’t have responded that strongly to social media provocation, but as she pointed out, she had never even indicated that she was going to attend the show. She wrote:

“When did I hype y’all up ? Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to an award [show] if I don’t got a new song to perform or my album ain’t out. …Next year.”

Noting that she was obviously not in Las Vegas for the ceremony, she argued:

“I been posting on my IG stories where I been at … like clearly I’m in my house and I’m in NY”

Before deactivating her account, she added:

“Y’all so f**kin’ dumb I really don’t like y’all …SUCK MY D**K”

The Grammy winner later addressed the situation on an Instagram Live (before deleting her account there, as well). She said:

“Why would I go to the awards for? Do I have any new music? Why would I show up with one nomination?”

As for the intensity of her response to the trolls, blame the momma bear instinct. She explained:

“That s**t really piss the f**k out of me. … If you bring up my son, I hate you. wish the worst on you.”

However, she did clarify her autism comment:

“I never said there was nothing wrong with people who have [autism], but don’t put that on my f**king kid.”

Obviously, the remarks about her children were completely uncalled for, but that’s not the only thing that ignited Cardi’s sensitivity. Revealing that this week she was “going far away and f**king finish the motherf**king album,” she reflected:

“I’m doing a red carpet soon and it’s gonna be great, but I don’t like it when motherf**kers attack me to do some s**t and then call me lazy because I’m not doing it. One thing I hate is when people call me lazy because I work so motherf**king much. And that’s why I’m f**king mad.”

We really can’t blame her for that. True fans wouldn’t attack an artist for taking their time to make an album — especially one who is raising two young kids at the same time! We hope she takes all the time she needs away from social media and continues to make the best choices for herself and her family.

