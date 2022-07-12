Cardi B & Offset Gifted Kulture A STACK Of $50K For Her 4th Birthday!!

Never thought we’d be jealous of a 4 year old, but here we are LOLz!

Cardi B and her husband Offset LOVE to shower each other with the most lavish gifts on a special occasions — and they have always made sure their children are treated the same. This time, instead of spending big on an elaborate birthday bash for Kulture‘s fourth this past Sunday, they decided to stick with a classic gift: cold hard cash!! Only, this was WAY more than any average preschooler is used to getting (or spending for that matter).

In a new video on Offset’s Instagram Story, he revealed that the proud parents gifted their little girl $50,000! Yes, that’s the right amount of zeros!! In the clip, Kulture can be seen sitting in a car while her pop hands her a stack of cash. In the background, Cardi asked:

“What is that?”

The b-day girl replied:

“A ticket!”

The Migos rapper then teased his daughter, adding:

“A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say, 50!”

Lucky little girl! We wonder how she spent all that money?!

She might have gotten herself a sweet souvenir at the family’s next stop: a trip to the museum Candytopia in New York. The whole family, including newborn son Wave, were seen playing in a marshmallow pit and riding a lollipop swing in other videos on the couple’s IG pages! So fun! There was even an epic self-portrait of Cardi made of jelly beans hanging in the museum — LOOK!

Kulture celebrating her 4th birthday at Candytopia via Cardi B’s Instagram story. ???? pic.twitter.com/qUeG0rQ8JW — BU Media (@bu_media) July 10, 2022

See more of their family fun (below)!

Cardi B & Offset’s daughter Kulture today at Candytopia celebrating her 4th Birthday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MBbCN6fxcN — PC MEDIA (@PCMEDlA) July 10, 2022

Wave at Candytopia via Cardi B’s Instagram story. ???? pic.twitter.com/YSpaaizDAy — BU Media (@bu_media) July 10, 2022

Adorable!!

Earlier this week, the WAP vocalist also asked the massive crowd at her show in England to sing her baby girl Happy Birthday. Sharing a video of the special tribute on her IG later, she wrote:

“this post is for my baby girl BIG 4 tomorrow”

Aw! Seems like they really had fun for her big day!! What’s not to love about a family outing and lots of cash?!

This comes after the couple brought in IRL Disney princesses for Kulture’s birthday party last year, which also included a horse-drawn carriage, an animal farm, and huge displays of cake and crab legs. Pretty wild in comparison to this year’s gift!

For her second birthday, she was given a Hermes Birkin bag — which some fans found too extravagant for someone of her age — so we wonder how those same haters are feeling now that this kid likely has more spending money than them! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Was this too much or just what you’d expect from these extravagant parents?

[Image via Cardi B/Offset/Instagram]