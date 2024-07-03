Cardi B Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off A REALLY Visible Song!

Uh oh! Did Cardi B rip off other artists to make her latest hit??

The rapper has been sued by Sten Joddi (born Joshua Fraustro) and Kemika 1956 (real name Miguel Aguilar), who claim she stole portions of their 2021 song Greasy Frybread to make her top 10 hit Enough (Miami).

In court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop on Wednesday, Cardi was sued alongside her labels Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group, and producers OG Parker and DJ SwanQo. They’re accused of using portions of Greasy Frybread without permission to craft the new song.

The suit was filed in Texas, per Valley Central, and accuses the group of copyright infringement that caused the original creators “substantial damages,” including financial losses and irreparable harm to their artistic reputation and marketability. According to the outlet, the Plaintiffs are demanding $50 million in damages. Wow!

By the way, Greasy Frybread wasn’t some random track on the internet, either! So, it’s very possible someone on the Grammy winner’s team caught wind of the song and used it as inspiration.

Fraustro and Kemika 1956 originally released Greasy Frybread in November 2021 and it was then used in promotion for the FX series Reservation Dogs. Three years later, in March 2024, Enough (Miami) came out and sounded VERY similar. Take a listen to both (below):

OK, we hear the similarities!

Enough (Miami) is off the WAP artist’s upcoming new album, but a release date hasn’t been announced. So, we wonder if that’ll mess up her release schedule?? As of now, she’s yet to respond to the legal drama!

[Image via FX Networks/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]