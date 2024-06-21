Cardi B is getting called out for trying to mooch off her fans!

On Thursday, the Bodak Yellow artist took to her Instagram Story begging fans to send her their Netflix login information so she could binge-watch some TV after getting locked out of her own account. She said she was “out of town” and at a hotel somewhere trying to watch Sex and the City, but she couldn’t remember her own account info. The 31-year-old begged:

“Can anybody share their e-mail or their password with me? Like, DM it to me. Thank you.”

Seriously?! She asked her fans?? This woman has MILLIONS and she was going to risk her fans getting kicked off their accounts by password sharing? Just to save the few bucks it would take to start a temporary new account?? Kinda sketch!

Maybe (?!) realizing how ridiculous her request was, the rapper also promised she’d “only use it until the morning” and wasn’t going to “abuse it.” She just needed a little help since nobody was at her house to help her get her correct deets — and she didn’t even know her email to change the password. Wow! Out of touch much?! See her explain the predicament (below):

It’s unclear if she ever got what she was looking for — but it is clear most fans were PISSED she was turning to her followers for help on this kind of thing. They argued on social media:

“Don’t you have enough money to where she could just make a new Netflix account like be for real” “So you mean to tell me she could take five minutes make a new email and make a new Netflix account. She’s gonna try to use one of her fans Netflix account which will probably be activated make it make sense” “Na sis go ahead and pay the damn 10 bucks” “It’s like $13 she can’t afford that?” “But BG calling somebody else broke!?! nah pay that $10 girl” “From the bottom, middle and top of my heart. Celebrities asking for stuff from normals that’s price is only in the 2 digit range is so weird and icky to me. You could get a billion Netflix accounts why are you begging”

OOF!!

It is a WILD request when you consider her bank account! Do y’all think anyone helped her out?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]