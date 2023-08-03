Social Media Reacts To Cardi B's Tampon String Hanging Loose During Vegas Performance: 'People Have Periods'

Forget about the mic-throwing drama, Cardi B is now taking heat for another performance!!

The rapper was at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday night — just one day before she came under fire for chucking a microphone at a fan — and it turns out it was an equally controversial show! Why? Because while she was seemingly going commando, she gave fans an up-close-and-personal look at what appeared to be a tampon string hanging out!

During the concert, the WAP vocalist took the stage with apparently no underwear on, which became glaringly obvious when she approached the edge of the stage in a minidress and started gyrating in front of fans. In a video recorded by a concertgoer (below), the string of what appears to be a menstrual product could be seen swinging in the wind between her legs — leading to LOTS of mixed social media reactions!

FOOTAGE OF CARDI BEING A GREAT ROLE MODEL AS A MOTHER LETTING HER TAMPON STRING HANG IN FRONT OF THE CROWD AS SHE DANCES IN LAS VEGAS WITH NO PANTIES ON pic.twitter.com/dfRWSLHeDM — SLEEZ MINAJ ???? (@sleezminaj) August 2, 2023

Taking to X (Twitter), fans reacted to the shocking video, writing:

“Absolutely disgusting” “Nasty!!” “Probably the worse thing I’ve seen smh Americans lol” “absolutely f**king repulsive”

Others didn’t find the video horrifying at all, chiming in:

“Now everybody will start throwing tampons on stage @playtex_sport your up” “People have periods” “She had on a thong under that dress. A string shifting during a performance is not that serious . Grow up.”

So true! People have periods. Nothing shameful about it. This part of the show definitely got people’s attention and trended online, but that just means more people are aware of #periodpositive thoughts now, too!

Some people are also skeptical about the so-called tampon, believing it might be a “string on her dress” instead. Either way, something’s dangling! Reactions?! Which tamp camp do YOU fall into? Sound OFF (below)!

