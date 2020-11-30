Cardi B Facing Major Criticism For Hosting Almost 40 People At Thanksgiving Dinner Amid Pandemic!

What were you thinking, Cardi B?!

The Bodak Yellow rapper is getting called out online after taking to Twitter on Sunday and bragging about hosting 37 people (!) for her Thanksgiving holiday celebration. Thirty. Seven. People. In the midst of a pandemic, when health officials have begged us not to get together in large groups. Come ON!!!

As you can see, the 28-year-old rapper — real name Belcalis Almánzar — casually tweeted out her insane dinner plans (below), claiming “it was lit” at her house over the long weekend:

12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

What the f**k!!!

We’re out here sacrificing our entire holiday, skipping out on seeing family we haven’t seen ALL YEAR LONG, and staying home to flatten the curve… and for what? So celebrities can do as they please? Sorry, but this is some bull s**t, Cardi!

And we weren’t the only ones to react that way, either!

Here’s just a small sample of the replies Offset‘s better half has been getting since that tweet:

“why would you tweet this” “Why are you proud of not following CDC guidelines and making healthcare workers jobs even harder? I love you but this isn’t something to be proud of” “This is how it spreads” “i hope it was worth it for you and those 25 adults and 12 kids. i truly hope it was because i can promise you it’s not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you’re sick.” “During a pandemic? Sounds terribly irresponsible.”

Amen!

Seeing that her tweet didn’t exactly go over so well, the WAP star quickly tried to defend herself. First, she did so by claiming she felt “uplifted” by her family’s presence and so that somehow made it OK:

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Look, Cardi, we are so happy for your come-up and we can’t even imagine how good it must feel to bring your extended family with you on the ride, but girl… this ain’t it…

Minutes later, she responded to another tweet by claiming she “literally” gets a COVID test four times a week:

ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a https://t.co/RlAcg1X3VD In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED ! https://t.co/s9N8N1LxeW — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

…And yet that doesn’t make things OK, either, because testing without a full quarantine means absolutely nothing. You could test negative for COVID and catch the virus five minutes after leaving the testing clinic, ya know?

Heck, she even mentions that she tested all 37 people who came over to her house — and that’s great — but unless they all quarantined for two weeks and got re-tested to ensure the validity of their sample and to account for the virus’ several-day incubation period, it means nothing! These people all could have come into contact with COVID-positive people in the time between getting their test done, having it evaluated, and walking into Cardi’s house!

Just saying “I got tested” is not a get-out-of-jail-free card to magically avoid COVID for the rest of your life!!! This is why we need effective rapid testing, access to mass testing available for all (not just privileged people!), and effective contact tracing to track spread characteristics.

And it’s also why we all need to suck it up for the time being and hunker down as much as realistically possible. Yes, that also means NO 37-PERSON THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION, NO MATTER HOW FAMOUS YOU ARE!

Got it?

Or did y’all want to keep f**king up?? Because that’s going to force us to deal with this pandemic for another year. Your choice!

