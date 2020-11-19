Cardi B Bites Back At Critics Of Her Billboard Woman Of The Year Title: 'Eat It Up With A Spoon'

If you have an issue with Cardi B being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year, Cardi B has an issue with you!

The Grammy winner once again eviscerated her haters after some expressed opposition to her being named Woman of the Year when she “only had one song” to come out in 2020. For her part, Cardi acknowledged that she indeed only released one song this year (WAP, as you surely know), but maintained that the single was *the* song of the year.

She said in a selfie-style video:

“For you cry babies like, ‘She only got one song’ — yeah, I got THAT song, bitch. You know, the one that sold the most. The one that streamed the most. The one that had Republicans crying on Fox news about it. The one that’s about to be six times platinum in three months. The one that had your grandma popping her p***y on TikTok. Yeah, bitch, that one.”

Ha! Gurl ain’t wrong!

The songstress went on to defend her title by explaining how success this year was based on more than just music. Referencing her interviews with Bernie Sanders and her frequent political social media posts, the 28-year-old added:

“For over a year, I’ve been influencing and using my platform to get y’all to vote. Not just when Joe Biden was winning against [Donald] Trump. I’ve been informing y’all about Senators, about district and midterm elections. I’m using my money to meet up with these candidates, like Bernie [Sanders], flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that’s me, bitch. I represent America, okay? I wanted a change and that’s exactly what the f**k I did. Eat it up. I’m just that bitch. Eat it up with a spoon.”

Preach!

Aside from Cardi, the other women being honored at Billboard’s Women in Music this year are Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle and Jessie Reyez.

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time Cardi’s had to defend a title she earned. Last year, the superstar defended her Grammy for Album of the Year after Travis Scott fans argued that he deserved the trophy. In a long series of tweets, she wrote:

“On my album I showed different sides of me. From my intro talking about my [past.] To living my best life inspiring people. Relationship songs while I was going thru my own relationship drama to shaking ass like Bodak & that Ass. Every song went platinum!.. I did it all while I was pregnant. Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds and in a rush to finish it so I can start doing music videos before I started showing. I spend 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed ass in a studio… I wasn’t even thinking of winning or even the Grammies. All I can think about was …everybody is disappointed in me,am I still going to have a career after this baby ? Is this album going to make me or break me ? I need to finish before I start showing… All while I just separated from my long time manager.I had to get my husband [Offset] to talk to my label cause I never had a relationship with them so we all came together to relocate me to Atlanta and Miami to finish my album before my stomach start showing.”

Ugh, we wish Cardi didn’t feel the need to defend her success — but we’re glad she’s doing so in such a hilarious fashion! Ch-ch-check out her latest clap back (below).

