Carey Mulligan’s Husband Steals The Spotlight As Kid Cudi Honors Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley In Style: Here Are The Highlights From SNL!

Carey Mulligan had put on her comedy hat and made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend. And she did not disappoint! The Pride & Prejudice actress kicked things off by joking about her famous doppelgänger in the opening monologue, saying:

“People in America are always saying the nicest things to me, like, ‘I loved you in Brokeback Mountain‘ or ‘You were amazing in Fosse/Verdon,’ And I used to say, ‘Oh, sorry, that’s Michelle Williams.’ But now, I just say, ‘Thank you! I am Michelle Williams.”

She then explained how excited she was to host the sketch series after her hubby, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, had been the musical guest on the show three times before. However, Mulligan said the musician couldn’t be at Studio 8H as he was at home with their kids Evelyn and Wilfred. Or so she thought! It turned out Mumford decided to hilariously interrupt his wife’s monologue and try to sign on as the musical guest again. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Now, we all remember the HIGHlarious Timothée Chalamet sketch that completely took over social media. Here’s a reminder if not:

Well, it became so popular that SNL brought back the 25-year-old actor for a brief cameo in the “Weird Little Flute” musical skit. Trust us when we say it’s just as great as the one above! In it, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, and musical guest Kid Cudi rapped over a beat inspired by Timbaland’s iconic ’90s sounds. They then rapped at one point:

“Timmy Chalamet loves a weird little flute.”

And the actor appeared in an orange-and-black sweater with a flute in hand. Take a look at the iconic moment (below):

Can we just say, mic DROP!

As we mentioned before, Kid Cudi served as the musical performer for last night’s episode and gave a nod to Kurt Cobain and Chris Farley with some touching style choices. The 37-year-old artists first took the stage with the song Tequila Shots, rocking a t-shirt with a headshot of Farley’s face under a green sweater. The pullover piece is a clear salute to the cigarette-burned green cardigan worn by Cobain during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged concert in 1993.

The rapper then rocked a maxi-length, spaghetti-strapped floral sundress while performing Sad People. In case you didn’t know, the grunge icon famously adorned a floral number on the 1993 cover of the now-defunct British magazine The Face.

Of course, fans quickly took to Twitter to express their appreciation for Kid Cudi’s subtle tribute to Cobain and Farley. As you may know, the late Nirvana frontman died by suicide at age 17 on April 5, 1994, while the former SNL cast member died of a drug overdose at 33 in 1997.

Kid Cudi tapped nicely into our subconscious tonight, rockin’ a green mohair cardigan like Kurt. The Farley headshot tee was a nice touch, too. #SNL pic.twitter.com/YGdqpt48Ln — Tyler Conway (@TylerConway) April 11, 2021

We can all agree that this had to be the highlight of the night. And in case you missed the episode, here are all the sketches from last night (below):

What was your favorite moment from this week’s Saturday Night Live? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

