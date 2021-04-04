Daniel Kaluuya Jokes About Royal Family Racism & Lil Nas X Gives God A Lap Dance: Here’s What You Missed On SNL!

Daniel Kaluuya made his Saturday Night Live debut, just fresh off his Golden Globes win and Oscar nomination for portraying activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. And it sure was a wild night of comedy for him!

This week’s episode kicked off with another segment of the Britney Spears talk show, Oops, You Did It Again. The show featured several high-profile guests, including Chris Redd’s Lil Nas X, Pete Davidson’s Matt Gaetz, Kate McKinnon’s Pepe Le Pew, and God!

Related: Colin Jost Crashes Scarlett Johansson’s Appearance On RuPaul’s Drag Race!

Chloe Fineman as the Toxic singer first welcomed Lil Nas X, who came out in the same black leather ensemble and red hair that he sported in his “controversial” Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video. Britney first asked about the artist’s controversy:

“People are freaking out about your new video, where you ride down a stripper pole to hell then twerk on the devil. Why are they upset?”

To which Lil Nas X replied:

“Because they’re close-minded idiots. People are afraid of me because I’m different, but really I’m just your typical gay, Black, country rap, sneaker entrepreneur.”

And when Brit wanted to know if he would give a lap dance to God to just “even things out,” the rapper showed off his moves on Mikey Day‘s “God” — without hesitation! Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

Too funny! Oh, and the real Lil Nas X’s reaction was just priceless.

snl going to hell pic.twitter.com/OBkJBBpPXM — nope ???? (@LilNasX) April 4, 2021

Following the cold open, Daniel set the tone with a bold statement in his opening monologue.

“My name is Daniel Kaluuya, and first of all, I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking, ‘Oh, no, he’s not Black! He’s British!’ I’m here to reassure that I am Black. I’m Black, and I’m British. Basically, I’m what the royal family was worried the baby would look like.”

The timely joke referenced the explosive interview between Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle last month. In it, the Duchess of Sussex alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family (though speculated to be Princess Anne, now) had “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” Archie’s skin might be while she was pregnant.

In the monologue, the Black Panther star continued to compare the race and cultural differences between the US and the UK.

“People ask me what’s worse: British racism or American racism? Let put it this way: British racism is so bad, white people left. They wanted to be free to create their own racisms. So that’s why invaded Australia, South Africa — and Boston.”

Take a look at the full opening monologue (below):

The 32-year-old actor appeared alongside returning performer St. Vincent (born Annie Clark), who debuted two new tracks of her upcoming album, Daddy’s Home. The singer-songwriter first dazzled the stage with a funky performance of Pay Your Way in Pain.

Later in the show, she came out with the soulful single, The Melting of the Sun.

Wow, Clark looked and sounded absolutely stunning! In case you missed it, here is the rest of what you missed on last night’s episode of SNL (below):

What was your favorite skit of the night, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]