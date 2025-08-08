Cash Warren Moving On Too! Jessica Alba's Ex Spotted Out & About With MUCH Younger Woman!

Cash Warren is moving on from his split with Jessica Alba!

As we’ve been following, the pair called it quits back in January after nearly 17 years of marriage. Since then, Jessica has found love again in the arms of the hunky Marvel actor Danny Ramirez — and now Cash has found himself someone else, too, it seems.

According to pictures obtained by Page Six, the 46-year-old film producer was spotted out on a romantic date night alongside model Hana Sun Doerr Thursday night, who is just 25 years old. Yep, that’s a 21-year age gap between these two!

Here’s what she looks like:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hana (@hanasundoerr)

The pair had dinner in El Lay and matched in casual outfits with denim jeans. They stepped outside, with Hana being all smiles while she smiled at photogs while standing next to their BMW getaway car. You can see the pictures HERE.

This comes right after Cash said he was “happy” for his estranged wife amid her romance with her new beau. Looks like they’ve both officially put each other in the past.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

