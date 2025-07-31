Got A Tip?

Cash Warren Reveals How He Really Feels About Ex Jessica Alba Moving On With Marvel Hunk Danny Ramirez!

How does Cash Warren feel about ex-wife Jessica Alba’s romance with Danny Ramirez? He is finally giving his reaction!

The 46-year-old film producer was confronted by paparazzi at LAX on Wednesday about the new couple. According to a video obtained by TMZ, when asked for his thoughts on Jessica dating the Marvel hunk after their breakup, he shockingly revealed he isn’t upset about it! Or at least, he is not willing to admit it on camera! Instead, Cash replied:

“I’m happy for her.”

That’s great! He then added:

“I don’t know him, but he seems like a good guy.”

Things are already getting serious between Jessica and Danny, so Cash may be seeing the 32-year-old actor soon! Wonder if his feelings will change about the romance once they meet? Or when the Fantastic Four alum introduces Danny to the kids? While Jessica has moved on, Cash is not back on the dating scene yet! When asked if he had a love life of his own now, he responded:

“No, not yet. Let me know if you got anybody.”

Ha!

If the pap can’t help Cash, he could always join Raya post-divorce like Nikki Garcia! Watch the entire airport interview HERE. What are your reactions to Jessica’s new relationship, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Good Morning America/YouTube, MEGA/WENN, Jessica Alba/Instagram]

Jul 31, 2025 11:30am PDT

