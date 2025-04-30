Jessica Alba's Birthday Wish After Cash Warren Split Is Actually SO SAD!!!

Jessica Alba‘s birthday wishes are very telling about what possibly went wrong in her marriage with Cash Warren — and it’s heartbreaking.

The day after she turned 44 on Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a video and photos from the celebration with her children and throwbacks from infancy to her teenage years. In the caption, Jessica penned a heartfelt message about how she is “entering this next trip around the sun with grace and gratitude,” adding:

“An important part of my reflection is remembering the essence of who I am and the gratitude I have for what I have been given… my babies, you are my greatest gifts. Thank you for choosing me to be your mama. Sometimes I get caught up in all the things of life and my drive for perfection is exhausting so I’m making space to accept myself – flaws and all and release the need to control.”

What does she want most these next 365 days? The Fantastic Four alum is asking “to feel loved,” “seen,” and “accepted.” Aww! She wrote:

“As I move into this next year, I wish for myself what I wish for everyone – to feel loved. To feel seen. To feel accepted. And to know you are worthy of your biggest dreams. To my baby self -the little girl … you are safe and loved. Thank you to everyone for all of your birthday wishes – besitos”

This tribute comes a few months after Jessica and Cash announced their divorce in January, and it sounds like she gave some major insight into what was really lacking in their marriage! Oof!

We hope this is the best year yet for Jess and all her wishes come true! Take a look at the birthday post below:

[Image via Jessica Alba/Instagram, The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]