Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Christina Haack CHEATED?! New Boyfriend's Ex Calls Relationship Timeline Into Question! JoJo Siwa's Mother Hints At ANOTHER Reason For Breakup With Kath Ebbs -- And It's Not Chris Hughes! Elizabeth Hurley's Friends Think She May MARRY Billy Ray Cyrus -- He Reminds Her Of THIS Ex! JoJo Siwa Posts Pics With 'Soulmate' Chris Hughes After Breakup Shocker! JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Reveal The Truth About ‘Soulmate’ Connection After Celebrity Big Brother UK -- And Why She REALLY Broke Up With Kath Ebbs! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Still At Odds! He Wants To ‘Cut All Ties’ But Can’t Because Of THIS! JoJo Siwa Complained Her Partner Wasn't Loving Enough In Latest Letter From Home -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS! RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Files For Divorce From PK -- After He Is Caught Kissing Another Blonde Reality Star!  JoJo Siwa's Partner Kath Ebbs Reveals Singer DUMPED THEM At Celebrity Big Brother UK Party After Flirty Chris Hughes Relationship! Kanye West & Bianca Censori Marriage At 'Breaking Point' As She Fights For 'More Freedom' -- She'll Walk If He Does THIS! Rory McIlroy Tries To Brush Off Marriage Problems -- But Insiders Say It's BAD! Mormon Wives Jennifer Affleck Explains Why She Stayed With Fan-Hated Husband Zac!

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's Birthday Wish After Cash Warren Split Is Actually SO SAD!!!

Jessica Alba Birthday Wish After Cash Warren Split Is Actually SO SAD!!!

Jessica Alba‘s birthday wishes are very telling about what possibly went wrong in her marriage with Cash Warren — and it’s heartbreaking.

The day after she turned 44 on Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a video and photos from the celebration with her children and throwbacks from infancy to her teenage years. In the caption, Jessica penned a heartfelt message about how she is “entering this next trip around the sun with grace and gratitude,” adding:

“An important part of my reflection is remembering the essence of who I am and the gratitude I have for what I have been given… my babies, you are my greatest gifts.  Thank you for choosing me to be your mama. Sometimes I get caught up in all the things of life and my drive for perfection is exhausting so I’m making space to accept myself – flaws and all and release the need to control.”

Related: JoJo Siwa’s Mom Hints At ANOTHER Reason For Split With Kath Ebbs — And It’s Not Chris Hughes!

What does she want most these next 365 days? The Fantastic Four alum is asking “to feel loved,” “seen,” and “accepted.” Aww! She wrote:

“As I move into this next year, I wish for myself what I wish for everyone – to feel loved. To feel seen. To feel accepted. And to know you are worthy of your biggest dreams. To my baby self -the little girl … you are safe and loved. Thank you to everyone for all of your birthday wishes – besitos”

This tribute comes a few months after Jessica and Cash announced their divorce in January, and it sounds like she gave some major insight into what was really lacking in their marriage! Oof!

We hope this is the best year yet for Jess and all her wishes come true! Take a look at the birthday post below:

[Image via Jessica Alba/Instagram, The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 30, 2025 09:00am PDT

Share This