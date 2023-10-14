Teen Mom Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Was Sexually Abused As A Child

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Catelynn Lowell opened up about a horrific time in her past.

Throughout the past season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, fans watched her husband, Tyler Baltierra, deal with trauma from his childhood sexual abuse in intensive therapy. He has continued to be open and honest about the situation even at the reunion, telling hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa:

“I was holding on to a lot of guilt and shame.”

Tyler explained that being molested as a kid later “created this hypersexuality” in him as a teenager and led to other traumatic situations – including him and Catelynn getting pregnant at 17 and then putting their daughter Carly up for adoption. And now, he’s learned through therapy he needs to let the “guilt and shame” go:

“A big thing for me was letting that go. It’s not the kid’s fault.”

When Catelynn pointed out how much stigma there is surrounding men speaking out about sexual trauma, Dr. Drew asked her if she was ever abused as a young child too. And for the first ever on camera, the 31-year-old shared that she had been too:

“[I was] probably like, 7 or 8 [years old]. That’s the first time [I] ever [said] it on camera. I’m 31 and I … never told my parents about it until recently. [I told my dad] and my mom.”

However, Catelynn’s family did not take the news well at all. Dr. Drew questioned whether her revelation was what caused her mom, April Brockmiller, to drink again. But the reality star quickly shut the claim down, stating that her mother had a horrible reaction to it:

“No, her response to me was — she said that I sounded dumb as f**k. And then she called me on the phone and she was wasted.”

What the actual f**k. It does not matter how rocky their relationships have been over the years that was a cruel and heartless response to someone’s sexual abuse story. Coming forward about these traumatic experiences is already hard enough, so we cannot imagine the added pain Catelynn must have felt from her mom’s reaction.

And it sadly gets worse from here. The MTV personality then revealed April “got a tattoo of the word ‘toxic’ on her body for me, because I call her toxic.” So, so awful.

Our hearts break for both Catelynn and Tyler. Reactions to the revelation from Catelynn, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

