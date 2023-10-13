Maci Bookout Thinks Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Could Put His Sobriety At Risk! Huh?!

Maci Bookout is very concerned about Ryan Edwards‘ sobriety. And specifically she’s thinking about how his relationship with estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards will impact it…

For those who haven’t seen the Season 2 reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, it’s full of shocking revelations — the most harrowing of which is that when he was at his worst, Ryan’s overdose was actually intentional. He didn’t want to be saved. So sad… However, as he revealed to host Dr. Drew Pinsky, he is now five months sober for the first time amid his battle with addiction. And it seems his overdose and legal troubles helped him get to this good place. He’s been in a halfway house in Tennessee after first getting treatment at a center for 28 days.

Before going to rehab, he had been in prison for several months after being arrested for a DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and of course, harassing his ex. Mackenzie filed for divorce in February. But innerestingly enough, the estranged couple were seen together just weeks ago in August outside of his rehab facility. So where do these two stand? Ryan said the pair “will continue” with their divorce – but he’s not “sure” if that’s what Mackenzie wants to do now.

However, Maci — and even Ryan’s parents — do NOT seem to be OK with the idea of these two getting back together, or even having contact with each other! His mom, Jen Edwards, expressed concern about their controversial visit, saying:

“It was very worrisome. There is no one who should be on that property but the patients. Ryan got in trouble for that.”

When Dr. Drew noted that Mackenize possibly doesn’t understand Ryan’s condition and thus could be “so dangerous for Ryan’s sobriety,” Maci, Jen, and Larry Edwards all nodded in agreement. Oof.

It’s understandable that they want Ryan’s sobriety journey to go well. But let’s not shade Mackenzie, who had been a victim of his amid his struggles with addiction. We mean, she saw him at his worst, why assume she knows nothing?? That’s not going to help an already complicated situation.

