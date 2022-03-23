TikTok Cringes At Catelynn Lowell For 'Accidentally' Showing Off Tyler Baltierra's Junk!

TikTok has some notes on Catelynn Lowell’s latest video!

This week, the mother-of-four took to the social platform to share a video of her hubby, Tyler Baltierra, holding their youngest daughter, Rya, whom they welcomed in August.

It was an undoubtedly cute vid. However, some felt the opening of the clip was “unnecessary,” as it kicked off with the camera focused on her hubby’s lower half — and because Ty was rocking a pair of form-fitting sweatpants, his baby-maker was in full view!

With Jessie J‘s Bang Bang playing in the background, Cate started the TikTok by scanning her hubby’s body with the camera. She then panned to the duo’s baby girl, who Ty was holding up in the air, adding in a silly sound effect saying “I’m a potato,” as their infant smiled at the camera.

There’s a good chance Cate was intentionally ogling her husband’s bod for the silly clip, since it started off with the lyrics “she gotta body like an hourglass.” But fans didn’t see it that way, as users complained on Reddit:

“You could have panned up from the right Cate. Only you wanna see Tyler’s junk.” “Little angellllllll. Was the lingering shot of Ty’s junk really necessary, though?” “yo! did the vid have to start from that angle?”

We mean… we’re not complaining! LOLz!

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Catelynn has been bashed for having Tyler’s peen on the brain as of late. Earlier this month, the MTV personality was blasted for making a sex joke involving her hubby.

The video in question featured a slideshow of pics, including one of Tyler staring down the camera with a “come hither” look. The clip, which was set to the song Glad You Came by The Wanted, then cut to their daughters Novalee and Vaeda posing in the grass, as well as a newborn Rya.

She captioned the post:

“I had to.”

The suggested innuendo was not lost on Teen Mom fans who felt the need to share their vomit emoji-esque reactions in the comments, writing:

“It’s so weird when married people brag about having sex” “Not a normal thing to say about your ex-step brother” “Super immature”

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Is Catelynn’s obsession with her man on social media sweet? Or could momma tone it down a bit? Ch-ch-check out the video (below) and share your thoughts in the comments!

