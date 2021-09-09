Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Share First Photos Of Newborn Baby Rya Rose!

As you may have heard, Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their little girl Rya Rose back on August 28.

On Thursday, they finally debuted the first photos showing off her adorable face! For the special occasion, Catelynn captioned a series of Instagram pictures, writing:

“Ohhhh Rya Rose we ADORE you.”

How could you not? The snapshots featured a few close-ups of the baby wearing a precious blue bow, as well as showed older sisters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, already showering their new sibling with so much love!

Awwww!

We know Vaeda is a little too young to totally grasp what’s happening, but Novalee seems pumped to be a big sister to another little girl!

Tyler kept things more simple on his IG feed by sharing just one photo of his daughter. But it’s a pretty great pic! He welcomed the little one by captioning his post:

“Welcome to our little family Rya Rose. We love you so much!”

See the cutie pie here:

Those eyes are breathtaking!!

This isn’t the first time the family has shown off their newborn on social media. While they didn’t include any photos of her face prior to this, the mom and dad happy gushed about her arrival shortly after her birth. Last week, the 29-year-old “#GirlDad” posted an intimate photo cradling Rya while she slept on his bare chest. He reflected:

“There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs. I’m head over heels in love!”

This happy arrival comes weeks after the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in August. Together, they share four kids, including a 12-year-old daughter Carly who they gave up for adoption. And it hasn’t been an easy journey to grow their tight-knit family.

In December 2020, Catelynn told fans that she had suffered a devastating pregnancy loss. It was her second miscarriage and a tough blow for the MTV personality who was eagerly hoping to have another child. Thankfully, just over nine months later, they’ve welcomed their rainbow baby Rya!

We're so happy for them! The tiny tot looks adorable!!

