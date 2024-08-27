Got A Tip?

‘Catwoman’ Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Reveals Pre-Surgery Face In Jaw-Dropping Throwback Photo! LOOK!

Prepare for your jaws to be on the floor, Perezcious readers! A rare throwback photo Jocelyn Wildenstein just posted will leave you completely stunned!

For those unfamiliar, Jocelyn is a socialite known for getting a lot of plastic surgery — like a LOT! She rose to fame in the ’90s when she ended her two-decade marriage to Alec Wildenstein after he started flaunting his extramarital affairs in pubic. She was eventually dubbed the “catwoman” due to her feline features post-surgery. Take a look (below):

That’s all most of us know her as looking like! But now the 82-year-old has given followers a peek into how she looked long before she got into cosmetic surgery!

Related: Christina Applegate Reveals The Only Plastic Surgery She’s Ever Gotten

In honor of her daughter’s birthday over the weekend, Jocelyn shared an old picture of her sitting on a couch holding a then-baby Diane. She captioned the post:

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein #oljogi #jocelynwildenstein”

It’s not the sweet tribute to her kid that’s making headlines, though! It’s the photo she chose for the birthday post, as Jocelyn looks unrecognizable! In the snapshot, she wears a full face of makeup. However, she doesn’t have all the cosmetic enhancements we’re used to seeing! Check out the image (below):

Wow!

She looks so stunning! Reactions to the photo? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Winston Burris/WENN, Jocelyn Wildenstein/Instagram]

Aug 27, 2024 11:24am PDT

