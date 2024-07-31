Christina Applegate Reveals The Only Plastic Surgery She's Ever Gotten

Christina Applegate has had ONE cosmetic procedure… But no need to speculate, because for the first time she’s getting candid about exactly what she’s had done!

During Tuesday’s episode of her MeSsy podcast, the Anchorman star got candid about cosmetic work and if she’s dabbled. And spoiler alert: the answer is YES! While chatting with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the 52-year-old reflected on her early days in the industry — when a vain producer made her feel extreme “shame” about her physical appearance. Without naming the producer OR which project she was working on at the time, Christina recalled:

“I was on a show and one of the producers — [a] very famous [person] who did a very famous show as well — said, ‘Hey we’re having a lot of trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big.’”

UGH! Why??

Related: Selena Gomez Slams TikToker’s Plastic Surgery Speculation: ‘Honestly, I Hate This’

She added that the mystery producer went on to suggest she “get them removed.”

Omg! How RUDE!

But as a young and impressionable woman in Hollywood at the time, the comment left such a lasting mark on her that she actually listened and DID go under the knife. She revealed:

“You know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had to remove the bags under my eyes … I went under.”

Hmmm… Christina would have been 27 in 1998 — the very same year her sitcom Jesse began airing. We wonder if that was the project or if the guy had gotten to her earlier, and that was when she gave in…

Anyway, she called out the mystery producer for making her feel all sorts of “shame” about the way she looked and for “planting seeds” in her mind to get work done. She also revealed that under-eye bags are a “hereditary thing” in her fam. The Dead to Me star joked her dad has “Louis Vuitton luggage under his eyes.” Ha!

You can listen to the full podcast episode (below):

What do YOU think about Christina’s plastic surgery reveal? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & Hulu]