Celebs React To Joe Biden Dropping Out Of Presidential Race!

Celebs have a LOT to say about the latest update in the Presidential race!

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced on X (Twitter) that he’s dropping out of the Presidential election to “focus solely on fulfilling [his] duties as President” for the rest of his term. If you haven’t seen it, you can read through his full statement (below):

People were left wondering who would replace him in the race against Donald Trump until he officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party’s nominee shortly after making his announcement. It’s been a LOT to say the least, and both Hollywood AND Washington D.C. are reacting!

Just hours after Joe made his announcement, Kamala reacted to news of his endorsement of her on X (Twitter.) See (below):

Former President Barack Obama praised Joe in a lengthy statement:

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order.”

You can read his full statement (below):

Trump, of course, took the opportunity to jump on the POTUS, calling him the “worst president in the history of the United States by far” in a statement to NBC News. He added:

“There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country, from energy independence to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants.”

Take a look at more celebs’ reactions (below):

Ariana Grande also took to her Instagram Story to share Biden’s post endorsing Kamala Harris, adding a link to a register to vote.

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via The White House, Donald J. Trump, r.e.m. beauty, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Complex, Jennifer Hudson Show, Graham Norton Show, Today, & Oscars/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 21, 2024 15:42pm PDT

