Celebs React To Joe Biden Dropping Out Of Presidential Race!

Celebs have a LOT to say about the latest update in the Presidential race!

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced on X (Twitter) that he’s dropping out of the Presidential election to “focus solely on fulfilling [his] duties as President” for the rest of his term. If you haven’t seen it, you can read through his full statement (below):

People were left wondering who would replace him in the race against Donald Trump until he officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party’s nominee shortly after making his announcement. It’s been a LOT to say the least, and both Hollywood AND Washington D.C. are reacting!

Just hours after Joe made his announcement, Kamala reacted to news of his endorsement of her on X (Twitter.) See (below):

I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, add a donation right now.https://t.co/xpPDkCRhoZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

Former President Barack Obama praised Joe in a lengthy statement:

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order.”

You can read his full statement (below):

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order. Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

Trump, of course, took the opportunity to jump on the POTUS, calling him the “worst president in the history of the United States by far” in a statement to NBC News. He added:

“There has never been a president who has done such damage to our country, from energy independence to letting in millions and millions of illegal immigrants.”

Related: Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Saying His Teen Daughter Looks ‘Sexy’

Take a look at more celebs’ reactions (below):

.@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to… https://t.co/wTnYkClVIk — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 21, 2024

In my heart im tortured, Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With”Pres Biden” “Joe”whom I’ve Loved since we met in 2008.I

Campaigned for him I believe ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK “ WAY” OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET — Cher (@cher) July 21, 2024

AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!! https://t.co/IAJO5yo79r — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 21, 2024

Okay everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn’t be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion.… https://t.co/cqk0fRLWPA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 21, 2024

Let’s make history!!!! Finally!!! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 21, 2024

We have 90 days President Harris Let’s do this. https://t.co/Nv5RT0WBrN — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 21, 2024

Ariana Grande also took to her Instagram Story to share Biden’s post endorsing Kamala Harris, adding a link to a register to vote.

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via The White House, Donald J. Trump, r.e.m. beauty, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Complex, Jennifer Hudson Show, Graham Norton Show, Today, & Oscars/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]