Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Saying His Teen Daughter Looks 'Sexy' -- Man, It Runs In The Family, Huh?

Donald Trump Jr. is catching some much-deserved heat after calling his 17-year-old daughter “sexy” before her Republican National Convention speech earlier this week!

Back on Wednesday night, Kai Madison Trump — who is the daughter of Don Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump — gave a speech at the RNC’s week-long event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In it, she praised her grandfather, former president-slash-current presidential candidate Donald Trump. Parts of the speech were actually pretty cute… for a Trump, at least. At one point, she said of her grandfather:

“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.”

A Trump family member with a heart! Who knew?! But sadly, her dad couldn’t let the nice moment go without totally ruining it!

Hours before Kai’s speech, Don Jr. popped up on his TikTok account to share a video of the two of them getting done up by professional makeup artists before going on stage. In the clip, Don Jr. panned the phone over to Kai’s makeup chair and asked her if she thought the makeup looked good on him. Dad stuff, right? But it was the WAY he said it that is totally creeping us the f**k out!! The 46-year-old dad said to his (underage!!!) teenage daughter:

“What do you think [of the makeup]? Make me sexy like you? Thank you, Kai. I am glad you think I look very beautiful. I don’t [put on makeup] often, but in HD, you better do it. I am just excited for Kai’s first speech. She chose a very large venue to get out there and crush it. Love you, Kai.”

That’s right. This grown-ass man called an underage girl — and his own daughter, no less — sexy.

Over on X (Twitter), users did not hold back their nausea over Don Jr.’s choice of words:

“They’re so inappropriate across the board. Who says these things to their daughters” “This is so inappropriate yuckk feel bad for her” “I think Ivanka should have a chat with her niece. The apples do indeed, not fall far from the tree.” “Rotten apple doesn’t fall from the incest tree.” “Seems to be a conservative thing to crush on your daughters” “Gross!! Saying your daughter is pretty is fine but saying she is sexy means you find her sexually attractive. An absolutely disgusting family for sure.” “Vile, repulsive weirdo” “Ew, it runs in the family” “he could have picked literally any other adjective” “He always try to copy his father, sad! And this is beyond sad!” “lmfaoo somehow it seems like he’s trying so hard to be creepy but it’s unnatural. guy can’t do anything right”

Creepy as hell, right?! And sadly, it’s far from the only creepy sitch involving the Trump fam! As you should probably already recall, Donald has been saying completely inappropriate things about his own daughter (and Don Jr.’s sister) Ivanka Trump for years… and years… and years!! The apple REALLY doesn’t fall far from the tree!!

