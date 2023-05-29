Here's Why Céline Dion Really Canceled Her World Tour Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Just days ago, Céline Dion announced that she was canceling the entire remainder of her world tour just months after she was first diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

She has been pushing back against the diagnosis for months now, and trying to fight through, but the health issues had proven too much. So, instead of canceling shows here and there, and leaving fans worldwide to guess whether or not she might be able to make it to various venues, the whole thing went up in smoke late last week.

But now, we are learning more about what went into that decision in the first place. And according to an insider close to the 55-year-old singer’s camp, it sounds like Céline considered things very carefully before nixing the series of shows.

On Monday afternoon, People published exclusive insider information from a source who claimed to know more about the reasoning behind Céline’s full-tour cancellation. She did it, the insider noted, in an effort “to be fair to the fans.” Rather than postpone shows here and there, a full tour cancellation — through April of 2024 — will allow Céline to build some strength back and move forward on a better timetable.

The insider explained:

“The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better. Right now she’s focusing on her health. She couldn’t keep postponing shows — it wasn’t fair to the fans.”

That makes a lot of sense. Instead of leaving people hanging until weeks or even days before shows, it’s better to get out in front of this now.

Plus, we sincerely hope that this extra now-planned rest can allow Céline to get better as soon as possible. Sending love and light during this difficult time!

As Perezcious readers will recall, late last week, an official message was posted to the power ballad queen’s social media channels regarding the cancellation. In it, Céline’s team wrote in part:

“As the world has emerged from the pandemic, Céline has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Céline is working hard on her recovery. We do have every hope that someday soon, Céline will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is simply not now. Céline’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.”

Céline herself added more on Twitter when the news broke that she was scrapping nearly four-dozen dates on the Courage World Tour.

She apologized for the decision, but optimistically noted she was “not giving up” on her health:

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again… and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage… I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Je suis désolée de vous décevoir…et bien que cela me brise le cœur il vaut mieux tout annuler jusqu'à ce que je sois vraiment prête à remonter sur scène. Je veux que vous sachiez que je n'abandonne pas…et j'ai très hâte de vous revoir ! -Céline xx…

????https://t.co/ZUVWAhJ0uB pic.twitter.com/tcbXNICMcc — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 26, 2023

All we can do at this point is all we’ve been doing: continue to wish Céline well and hope she can recover as she best needs while being under the care of great doctors and other medical professionals!

Sending our best wishes!

