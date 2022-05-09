Celine Dion Shares Rare Photo Of Her Sons In Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute Amid Ongoing Health Issues

Celine Dion was feeling the love on Mother’s Day.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare photo of her three sons joining her for a celebratory dinner on the special occasion while also highlighting mothers around the world, especially those in Ukraine. In the snapshot, the 54-year-old sits before a red velvet bundt cake joined by René-Charles, 21, and twins, Nelson and Eddy, 11, all of whom she shared with late husband René Angélil. She reflected in the caption:

“This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children.”

As was so evident by her smile in the photo (below).

Ch-ch-check out the sweet family moment!

The Canadian star went on to highlight women around the world who work hard to provide for their children even in some of the toughest circumstances, adding:

“I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe… and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life. These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother’s Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. ❤- Celine xx…”

Such a special tribute! This lovely family reunion comes just over one week after the My Heart Will Go On vocalist had to cancel and postpone her European tour dates for the second time. The shows, which were originally set for 2019, were initially pushed back due to coronavirus, but now Celine has her own health challenges that are getting in the way. In a video on Instagram, the performer opened up about the difficult decision to delay her tour until she is no longer suffering from “muscle spasms,” saying:

“Well, here we are again, and I’m so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time. First we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone some shows. And, unfortunately, we have to cancel some too.”

She went on to give fans an update on her health, acknowledging that while she is making progress, it is happening much slower than she would like.

“The good news is that I am doing a little bit better…but it’s going very slow. And it’s very frustrating for me. You know I’m getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I’m still experiencing some spasms, and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped.”

Celine’s exact diagnosis remains unclear, but she has been experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms” as of fall 2021, according to a press release at the time.

Getting emotional, she added:

“I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet. Just telling you how I feel. And I wanted you to know, that I’m sorry for this news. I know you’ve all waited so long for the concerts, and I appreciate your loyalty.”

While she fears letting down her loyal supporters, she is hopeful they will stick around to see her take the stage when she is ready, she concluded:

“By now I am convinced that you should be so fed up with all of this. And waiting for so long. But all I can say is that I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be, so that I can give a 100% at my shows, because that’s what you deserve. And thank you so much for the messages of love and support that you always send to my social media. It means a lot to me.”

She also left another message for those in war-torn Ukraine or who have been forced to leave their home due to Russia’s attacks, saying thoughtfully:

“I also want to say that, like all of you, I stand with the people of Ukraine, and I hope and pray that this war ends soon. Sending you all my love and prayers for peace. Hope to see you soon. Until then, you take care, okay? I love you so much.”

The shows were supposed to begin in May 2022, but will now take place in February 2023. It’s certainly been a challenging year for the celeb as she fights to regain her health. We’re sure that made spending Mother’s Day with all her children that much more meaningful!

