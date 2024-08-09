Is Donald Trump SENILE?! Listen To This And Decide!

Look, we’re used to Donald Trump telling whoppers. Heck, in this same press conference, he lies about the size of his crowd vs the one that showed up for Kamala Harris. Just a provably untrue statement that she had only 2,000 people in her audience when she clearly packed the stands that were empty during his rally.

But there are lies, there are damned lies, and there are lies so pointless and weird they may cease being fibs — and start looking more like evidence of dementia!

We’re talking about something Trump said in his presser on Thursday that we would never even have picked up on. Thankfully some pretty solid sources are totally debunking it…

OK, so the GOP’s major line of attack on Kamala currently seems to be slut-shaming her in so many words. They’re implying she moved up the ladder by sleeping her way to the top. How you sleep your way to VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES we have no idea, but that’s their sexist line of attack. We guess they saw a woman and panicked, we don’t know. Anyway, a reporter teed up Trump by asking about Kamala’s history with Willie Brown. She dated the San Francisco Mayor back in the early ’90s, and he supported her bid to become SF’s district attorney a few years later. Everyone knew about it, both Brown and Harris acknowledge all these things, so it wasn’t some illicit quid pro quo. You can argue whether it’s favoritism if you like. HOWEVER, that’s not what we’re here to talk about. No, this is about Trump’s answer.

Remember, this is a softball — he was asked about a talking point the Republicans want to use to tear down Kamala. His response? Telling a story about nearly crashing in a helicopter with Willie Brown! He said:

“I know Willie Brown very well. In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought maybe this is the end. We were in a helicopter going to a certain location together, and there was an emergency landing. This was not a pleasant landing, and Willie was, he was a little concerned. So I know him pretty well. I haven’t seen him in years.”

Getting to the point, he said:

“He told me terrible things about her… He had a big part in what happened with Kamala. I don’t know, maybe he changed his tune, but he was not a fan of hers very much at that point.”

See his full, rambling answer (below):

TRUMP ALMOST WENT DOWN IN HELICOPTER WITH WILLIE BROWN. THOUGHT THIS COULD BE THE END Donald Trump: “Almost went down in a helicopter with Willie Brown… Willie said terrible things about Kamala Harris” pic.twitter.com/2OpsgwIuXW — The Maltepes Report (@MaltepesReport) August 8, 2024

The problem is not that he told this wild story about nearly crashing in a helicopter. The problem is THIS DID NOT HAPPEN!

Someone at The New York Times was apparently intrigued by the story of the helicopter near-miss (and maybe, like us, curious as to wtf he meant by “going to a certain location together”) because they did some digging. Willie Brown told them as a well-known raconteur he would have told that story a million times if it were true:

“You know me well enough to know that if I almost went down in a helicopter with anybody, you would have heard about it!”

Well, it turns out Donald may have mixed up his politicians. Because he has been on a helicopter with Jerry Brown, the former governor of California! It really seems like he confused the two men. That’s a pretty big mistake, considering, well… these are Jerry and Willie Brown…

But it’s even worse than that. The helicopter near-crash didn’t happen with Jerry Brown either!

The nearest anyone can figure, he’s talking about a helicopter ride he shared as president in 2018 with then-Governor Brown and Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom to look at the damage firsthand from the 2018 Camp Fire. Brown told the Times through a spokesperson:

“There was no emergency landing and no discussion of Kamala Harris.”

We mean, why would he have spoken to Trump about Kamala. He didn’t date her! Newsom was asked and said he does remember the short flight. He also doesn’t recall any discussion of Kamala Harris but does recall Trump talking about the helicopter crashing a lot at the time.

OK, so what the heck is going on??

It makes sense for Trump to lie about his political opponent. It’s not, you know, encouraged, but we at least understand it. Telling this story just seems… Well, it kind of seems like a huge red flag!

Look, Trump is 78 years old. It’s a sad fact, but often when we get old we tend to lose a few steps, sometimes the memory plays tricks on you. Joe Biden stepped down due to concerns about him being too old, and he and Trump are pretty darn close in age! It kinda seems like the Celebrity Apprentice star might be falling apart, doesn’t it? We mean, how else do you explain this nonsense?

This isn’t the first time he’s said some complete nonsense at a microphone lately either. He’s been incoherent a lot, mixing up people and topics. It’s been more than usual lately. He keeps talking about his old friend Hannibal Lecter, the serial killer character from Silence Of The Lambs. Seriously, it’s a talking point he keeps bringing up, and the only explanation anyone has come up with for why is the notion he thinks refugees seeking asylum in the US are looking to be put in insane asylums! But it still doesn’t make any sense he seems to think Lecter is a real person!

Trump on Hannibal Lecter: You know why I like him? Because he said on television “I love Donald Trump” so I love him pic.twitter.com/1jYyXKFkjI — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2023

Was Trump telling a big fish story, just another lie to add to the stack? Or was he having a senior moment? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

