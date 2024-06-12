Chace Crawford Hooked Up With A Gossip Girl Co-Star!

Chace Crawford has some hot Gossip Girl goss! You know you love it!

The 38-year-old appeared on Wednesday’s installment of the Call Her Daddy podcast and certainly got fans’ minds racing with the possibilities — getting surprisingly candid on his romantic encounters while filming the teen drama!

He confirmed that during his run on the show, he DID, in fact, hook up with a female co-star! Wow! The Boys star dished rather casually:

“I would say those things are inevitable. When you’re in your 20s … the thing is you’re on these things — people probably think it’s these sexy scenes or whatever, that’s like the worst part of it, with 60 people watching. It’s the downtime. You’re doing this show, you’re on set for like 12-14 hours a day and usually there’s some pretty interesting people from all walks of life.”

Steamy!

But which co-star?? Some of the show’s biggest female names included Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Michelle Trachtenberg, Taylor Momsen, and Jessica Szohr. He didn’t spill who exactly he hooked up with, but he did offer one clue: she has a wicked sense of humor! He added:

“The danger is if you connect right away with [a] sense of humor, at least for me. Like if you have a rapport and can kind of banter, and give each other s**t. I’m like, ‘Oh, I gotta watch out.’”

Hmm, that whole cast are beautiful AND hilarious! Not narrowing it down too much for us we guess. So the question is, who do YOU think he hooked up with?! Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

Let us know YOUR guess the comments down below!

