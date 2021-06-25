Channing Tatum Shares First Pic Of Daughter Everly's Face, Posts Proud Message About His 'Everything'!

Channing Tatum is as proud as a parent can be!

The 41-year-old hunky actor is in full on dad mode this week after sharing the first ever photo of his daughter Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum‘s face on his Instagram page on Thursday. And the pic-caption combo is the sweetest thing, written by a pop who’s clearly wrapped around that little girl’s finger!

Related: Channing Delivers A Jaw-Dropping New Selfie! WHOA!!!

Calling the 8-year-old “my everything” in the caption, Jenna Dewan‘s ex-husband gushed about Everly’s imaginative and creative side, and wrote (below):

“You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids. you said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun”

Awww!!!

Sounds like a growing girl’s imagination, all right! We are here for it, and we love to see Channing encourage and nurture that in her!

BTW, here’s the super-cute pic itself (below):

So perfect! So adorable!

Up until this point, the She’s The Man actor had been pretty closed-off about sharing too many details publicly about his only child — especially when it came to her picture. But evidently he felt as though this was the time to do that and go viral for the cutest of reasons!

Of course, the Step Up alum shares the sweet girl with fellow actress Dewan, who birthed her back when the celeb duo was still married. After a 2009 wedding and a decade together, the duo made headlines when they abruptly split back in 2019. Nice to see Everly continuing to thrive through co-parenting, though!

Related: Channing Tatum Reveals He’s Just As Ripped As Ever With New Post — Yummy!

Fans of the movie star weren’t shy about sharing their love for the father-daughter photo-op, either! Here are just a few of the super-supportive comments left below Channing’s snapshot:

“Definition of a father figure” “The most special girl” “Chan she is absolutely adorable” “This is the best!” “You’re a wonderful dad”

Love it!

As fans will recall, Tatum has been having quite a bit of beloved father-daughter quality time lately. Back in April, he left the internet in stitches after showing off an impromptu blindfolded makeup look that Everly had given him. Probably not something you’d have expected on Channing after watching the A-list star in White House Down or Foxcatcher, but, hey, it worked for him!

LOLz!

What do U think about the film star’s big family reveal here, Perezcious readers?! Is Everly cute as can be or what??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Channing Tatum/Instagram]