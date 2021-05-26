Channing Tatum Poses 'A**hole Naked' In JAW-DROPPING New Selfie!!

Holy s**t!

Channing Tatum is clearly not afraid to flaunt his body because on Tuesday, he proudly posed for a naked pic on the set of his new movie Lost City Of D. And when we say naked, we mean it! This isn’t just shirtless in the distance (like a candid swimming vid he uploaded recently), but full on flexing his abs with nothing but an emoji covering up his missing D.

Standing up straight in his makeup trailer, the actor captioned the Instagram Story post:

“You know when you in the make-up trailer a**hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s**t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie.”

LOLz!! The 41-year-old seriously left little to the imagination in what is probably his most revealing selfie to date — and there have been a few! He also kept it totally real by admitting:

“And yes I’m flexing so hard i got a cramp.”

Check out the jaw-dropping selfie in ALL its glory (below)!

For someone who struggled with his weight during quarantine, this movie star is back and better than ever. The Magic Mike lead told Jimmy Fallon during an early May episode of The Tonight Show that he lost 10 pounds in the second half of lockdown, explaining:

“For the first like, I’d say week or two weeks, I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, ‘I can’t do this for like, two months.’ Like, ‘This is bad.’ And then me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard. We started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person.”

Plus, it hasn’t been lost on the children’s book author that he’s pretty damn lucky to have so much time to workout and stay healthy — in fact, that’s literally his job! He explained to Kelly Clarkson a few weeks ago:

“As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly.”

He also joked:

“At some point I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them.”

Well, we can bet many fans are hoping that doesn’t happen, just saying! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

