Channing Tatum Lets Daughter Everly Do His Makeup Blindfolded -- See The HILARIOUS Result!

Hello, Mr. Sparkella!!

Channing Tatum is taking the promotion of his new children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella, very seriously by letting his 7-year-old daughter Everly give him a makeover — blindfolded!! And honestly, he kinda rocked the look… you know, if you’re squinting. LOLz!

The actor shared a snapshot of the final product to his Instagram Story on Thursday, writing:

“When you let your daughter do your make-[sic] blindfolded…#sparkella @sparkella.”

In the selfie, Tatum’s face was coated with blue and purple eyeshadow with pink lipstick smeared over his mouth and chin. The 40-year-old’s nails were even painted to match his lips. AH-mazing!!

Ch-ch-check out the the Academy Award‘s next Best Makeup and Hairstyling contender (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? We’re loving how much fun this dad is having while “finding my inner child!” And with the upcoming release of Sparkella (which was inspired by spending time with his daughter during quarantine and hits shelves early May), we can only bet there will be lots more where this came from.

