Channing Tatum Reveals How He's Keeping In Shape With New Shirtless Video!

Ever wonder how Magic Mike became so good looking? Channing Tatum is revealing all his secrets!

On Instagram Sunday, the actor got real about how he’s keeping his body in tip-top shape, even during a pandemic! The performer shared a video of him strutting out of the water, explaining:

“I have done all kinds of bulls**t to get in or stay in shape. Almost everything you can think of. And i have to say nothing yet has been more suffocating and exhausting and effective than freestyle wrestling or open ocean water swimming.”

Related: Channing Lets Daughter Do His Makeup Blindfolded — See HILARIOUS Result!

“Suffocating” and “exhausting” are not exactly the words we like to associate ourselves with, but if it works, it works! Even with everything he does, Channing knows there are people out there who work even harder for their fit bods, and he’s not ashamed to admit that he sometimes feels like he “might die” while exercising! LOLz — very relatable! The 41-year-old continued:

“There are moments in both that i am always like i think I might die haha. Yup pretty sure i can’t go on let go would be better than this. Haha and I’m not even i professional athlete. I can’t imagine the depths in which they push themselves. Unreal. I do it for movies Hahahaha very different motivation.”

Not one to leave his fans out, the children’s book author concluded the motivational post, writing:

“Either way get after it everyone. It’s good to be alive. There are so many people that can’t say that. I’m so blessed.”

That’s definitely true! His 22 Jump Street co-star Jonah Hill was caught commenting on the upload, adding:

“Ocean is everything.”

This isn’t the first time the performer has opened up about this workout regime! Earlier this month, he told Kelly Clarkson the only reason he stays so in shape is because of his films!

“As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly.”

Not sure we believe that seeing how he clearly enjoys getting outdoors to sweat! The Hateful Eight alum also gabbed about his exercise schedule to Jimmy Fallon recently, admitting he struggled to keep up with his wellness when lockdown first struck.

“For the first week or two weeks I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, ‘I can’t do this for like two months.’ Like, this is bad. And then me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard. We just started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person.”

Related: Glenn Close Reflects On ‘Trauma’ & ‘Emotional Devastation’ Of Growing Up In A Cult

Someone get this guy a lifestyle show! He’s clearly obsessed with fitness, and we have a feeling quite a few fans would tune in to see those abs on a weekly basis, just saying! Check out the full Tonight Show interview (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Should Tatum star in a swimming flick next? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN & Channing Tatum/Instagram]